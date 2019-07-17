Police Blotter (Chelsea Now), Week of July 18, 2019

Times Sq. subway groping

There was a subway groping incident inside the Times Square subway station on Sun., July 7, police said. Around 1:50 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was walking through the station’s mezzanine, when a man grabbed her buttocks. The woman started to yell and the man fled in an unknown direction. Police released a surveillance image of the wanted man.

Anyone with information should contact the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hot Line at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.

Kicked in the face

A victim unfortunately got a kick out of an assault — actually, more than one — in front of 355 W. 16th St., between Eighth and Ninth Aves., on Sun., July 14, according to police. Around 1:45 a.m., a 25-year-old man was kicked in the face by a stranger, causing minor swelling to his lip and minor bleeding. The man reportedly kicked the victim twice in the face, then fled east on W. 16th St. toward Eighth Ave. Police did not give a motive for the attack. The suspect, who is wanted for misdemeanor assault, is described as 25 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with blond curly hair.

Violent beau

A domestic incident turned violent in front of 364 W. 18th St., at Ninth Ave., on Sun., July 14, police said. Around 9:50 p.m., a woman and her boyfriend were arguing, according to a witness, which escalated into a physical altercation. When the girlfriend was later interviewed, she told police that her boyfriend pushed her to the ground and strangled her, causing redness to her neck. She said the man continued to smack her while she was on the ground. The victim had cuts and bruises on her arms and left wrist. She also said that the man threw her phone against a wall, breaking it. She refused medical attention at the scene and at the 10th Precinct stationhouse.

Jonathan Clarke, 31, was arrested for criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.

No clean getaway

A woman was caught trying to steal several soap products at a BP gas station at 466 Tenth Ave., between W. 36th and 37th Sts., according to a police report. On Sat., July 13, around 12:25 a.m., a woman took 25 Dove soap products, with a total value of $86.83, and put them in her backpack before trying to exit the store. She was stopped by a store clerk and held there until police arrived. All the items were recovered, and Latisha Patterson, 36, was arrested for petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Gabe Herman