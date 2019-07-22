Police arrest alleged ‘hypo stabber’

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Police said that on Sat., July 20, they made an arrest in the case of a homeless man who allegedly stabbed a woman with a needle inside a Koreatown A.T.M., in the Midtown South police precinct.

According to police, on Fri., July 12, around 6:30 p.m., a slim man wearing a Fordham ball cap approached a 58-year-old woman inside a Citibank location at 22 W. 32nd St. He then proceeded to display a hypodermic needle, and stabbed her one time in the neck.

The victim took herself to an urgent-care facility after the incident.

Boyd Taylor, 35, who police said is homeless, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

No motive was given for the assault.