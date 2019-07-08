Poet Steve Cannon, of A Gathering of the Tribes, dies

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Poet Steve Cannon, the legendary founder of the East Village’s A Gathering of the Tribes, died on Sunday, reportedly in the early morning. He was 84 or 85.

According to performance artist David Leslie, Cannon was rehabbing at the VillageCare Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, at 214 W. Houston St., across from the Film Forum movie theater. Cannon had fallen and broken his hip some months ago, and was suffering from a bed sore.

“He was in there because of the broken hip,” Leslie said. “He had a cyst or some sort of abscess. He said he had gotten like a bed sore on his ass, which needed to be cleaned up.”

Leslie said that he had, by coincidence, been visiting Cannon with some friends just about 40 hours before his death. Cannon had been sleeping, and so he woke him up.

“Steve seemed perfectly fine. He was joking and in good spirits,” he said, “and the next thing I heard, he had died.”

Leslie said he doesn’t know what the cause of death was, but speculated it might have been sepsis.

“If he wasn’t blind, they probably would have let him out by now,” he added. “People get out with a broken hip. But you wouldn’t want a blind person stumbling around with a broken hip.”

Cannon went blind from glaucoma in the late 1980s.

He was born in New Orleans and moved to New York City in the early 1960s. Early on, he collaborated with novelist Ishmael Reed and artist David Hammons.

In 1990, Cannon created the East Village/Lower East Side literary magazine A Gathering of the Tribes, and soon afterward turned his East Village home into the Tribes literary salon and art gallery. In 2014, Cannon was forced to vacate the space due to a complicated situation with the building’s former owner.

Leslie originally met Cannon when Leslie asked him to be on the advisory board of the first HOWL! Festival of East Village Arts in the 2000s.

“Everybody’s got the same story about how he was such a hard ass on young poets,” Leslie said. “But those are the guys you learn from.”

Poet/playwright Liza Jessie Peterson posted a fond recollection of Cannon on Facebook:

Details were not immediately available about a memorial.

This obituary will be updated as more information becomes available.