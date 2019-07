N.Y.U. student’s missing credit card used at N.J. Walmart

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | A 21-year-old student told police that on Sat., June 29, around 3 a.m., he woke up in his room in New York University’s Alumni Hall dorm, at 33 Third Ave., between E. Ninth and E. 10th Sts., to find his cell phone and credit card missing.

A subsequent investigation determined that an unidentified male had made several unauthorized charges with the card at a New Jersey Walmart.

Police did not say where or how the man thought he might have lost his phone and wallet.