Manhattan Snaps: Village Scouts honor Casey Stengel in ’60

A photo from the Aug. 11, 1960, issue of The Villager showed local Cub Scout Stephen Cossu, of 118 MacDougal St., presenting Yankees Manager Casey Stengel with a neckerchief and slide at Yankee Stadium. To the right of them, Thomas Aimone, of 8 Morton St., made the presentation speech on behalf of Troop 371, St. Joseph’s Church. The Scouts honored the legendary manager in connection with 50 years of Scouting, and Stengel’s 50th year in baseball and 70th birthday. Scout John C. Clifford, of 287 W. Fourth St., held the Pack flag in the background.

Stengel played ball from 1912 to ’25, but became famous in later years as a manager. From 1949 to ’60, he won 10 pennants and seven titles as the Yankees skipper. He was fired after the 1960 season, when the team lost in the World Series to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The “Old Perfesser” went on to manage the inept inaugural Mets teams from 1962 to ’65.