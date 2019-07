Manhattan Snaps: Bleecker St. Cinema and the ‘new’ Washington Sq. Village

This photo, looking east along Bleecker St., shows the Bleecker St. Cinema and Washington Square Village, in the background, to the east of LaGuardia Place. The “superblock” apartment complex — today owned by New York University — was built in the late 1950s, while the 1959 film “Room at the Top” is billed as a “classic” on the theater marquee, which, combined with the vintage cars, likely dates the photo to the 1960s. The Bleecker St. Cinema went out of business on Sept. 6, 1990.