Manhattan Happenings, Week of July 4, 2019

PERFORMANCE

Shakespeare in the Park: Coriolanus: Shakespeare in the Park’s newest show, “Coriolanus,” begins Tues., July 16, at the Delacorte Theater. The play, one of The Bard’s last tragedies, tells the story of a general voted into power by a populace hungry for change, and is directed by Tony Award-winner Daniel Sullivan. Free tickets will be distributed on each performance day to those waiting on line at select distribution points in the five boroughs, as well as in Central Park, by the theater. An in-person lottery is also held in the lobby of The Public Theater, at 425 Lafayette St., south of Astor Place, and a digital lottery is hosted through TodayTix. The show runs until Aug. 11. More information is available at https://www.publictheater.org/

Contemporary Dance: Innovative artists showcase exhilarating works at this performance in Bryant Park, curated by Tiffany Rea-Fisher. Featured performers include David Dorfman Dance, the Francesca Harper Project, URBAN / TRIBE and Earl Mosley’s Institute of the Arts. Part of Picnic Performances, this event is free and open to the public, with no tickets and no lines, but you’re more than welcome to pack in a summer picnic. Food and drink is also available for purchase at the location. Fri., July 5, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m in Bryant Park, at Sixth Ave. and 41st St.

KIDS

El Museo del Barrio: Coqui Club: On the first Saturday and Wednesday of every month, El Museo del Barrio offers an event for children ages 1 to 4 (and their caregivers), including playtime, storytelling, a museum walk and art making. This week there will be a reading of Marie Lamba’s “Green, Green: A Community Gardening Story,” which teaches about the importance of the city’s neighborhood gardens. Afterward, the museum will exhibit pieces from its permanent collection that highlight agriculture life. No reservations required, first come, first served. Sat., July 6, 9:30 a.m. to noon, at El Museo del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Ave., at E. 104th St.

WORKOUTS

Bryant Park Boot Camp : Join The Rise NYC, a community-driven pop-up fitness group, for an early-morning boot camp for your core muscles. Rotate through exercises like crunches, planks, push-ups, burpees (a.k.a. squat thrusts) and mountain climbers. Wed., July 10, 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m at the Fountain Terrace in Bryant Park, Sixth Ave. and 41st St. Free.

Yoga Flow with Malorie: Come flow through a chaturanga with views of New York City’s newest park and neighborhood. Through September, the Hudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance will be hosting a yoga series every Saturday morning in Hudson Yards’ Bella Abzug Park. HYHKA provides mats and blocks for the first 25 participants. Be sure to bring some water! For information on cancellations and rain dates, see Instagram @hudsonyardshellskitchen. Sat., July 6, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Hudson Park Fountains in Bella Abzug Park, between W. 34th and W. 35th St. and 10th and 11th Aves.

Summer on the Hudson: Pilates in the Park: Join instructor Melissa Ricci, CPT, PMA, from Base Fitness® for a flowing, multilevel Pilates mat class that will tone and balance your muscles, align your body, strengthen your core, and give you renewed energy. Tues., July 9, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (and every Tuesday until Aug. 13 at that time) at the plaza at W. 66th St. in Riverside Park South.

ART

Exhibition – David Flores: Nueva Bronx : During August and September 2018, artist David Flores offered free family portraiture in the Bronx’s Railroad Park and the greater Morrisania neighborhood, with on-site photography, printing, display and digital sharing. According to Flores, this project is a response to “recent nationalist movements that have attempted to remove and erase familial representations of immigrants and people of color.” Parents, children, elders, extended family and friends all participated in the making of formal images and left with a large-format print of themselves free of charge. This exhibition will present some of those images. Weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, through Aug. 30 (closed July 4), at the Arsenal in Central Park, 830 Fifth Ave., at E. 64th St.

The Morgan Library and Museum: “Drawing the Curtain: Maurice Sendak’s Designs for Opera and Ballet”: Renowned for his beloved and acclaimed children’s books, Maurice Sendak (1928-2012) was also a music and opera lover. In the late 1970s, he embarked on a successful second career as a set and costume designer for the stage. “Drawing the Curtain: Maurice Sendak’s Designs for Opera and Ballet” will be the first museum exhibition dedicated to this aspect of his career. The show will include storyboards, preparatory sketches, costume studies, luminous watercolors and meticulous dioramas from Mozart’s “Magic Flute,” Janáček’s “Cunning Little Vixen,” Prokofiev’s “Love for Three Oranges,” Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” and an opera based on Sendak’s famed picture book “Where the Wild Things Are.” The exhibition will include nearly 150 objects, primarily from the artist’s bequest to the Morgan of more than 900 drawings. Admission: $22 adults, $14 seniors (65 and over), $13 students (with current ID). Free on Fridays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Through Oct. 6, at The Morgan Library and Museum, 225 Madison Ave., between E. 36th and 37th Sts.

Summer on the Hudson: #TotallyPublicKaraoke: Amaze the crowd when you rock the mic at #TotallyPublicKaraoke nights. Bring your friends, your voice and your courage. All ages! Please note, because this is a popular event, sign-ups are required and close between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., depending on attendance. Not everyone may have a chance to sing. One song per person/group. Young singers are alternated with adults in the lineup. Fri., July 5, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m at Pier I in Riverside Park South, at W. 70th St.

COMMUNITY BOARD

Community Board 5 full board meets Thurs., July 11, at 6 p.m., at Xavier High School, 30 W. 16th St., second-floor library.