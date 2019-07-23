Manhattan Happenings, Week of July 25, 2019

BY MICAELA MACAGNONE |
THEATER
Swashbuckling drama: Hudson Warehouse presents “The Man in the Iron Mask” — about the aging Four Musketeers — adapted by Susane Lee and directed by Nicholas Martin-Smith, July 25-28, on the North Patio of the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument, in Riverside Park at W. 89th St. and Riverside Drive, at 6:30pm. Admission is pay what you can and no tickets necessary.
Free classical Greek: New York Euripides Summer Festival presents “Iphigenia Among the Taurians,” fully staged, free classical Greek theater. Synopsis: Iphigenia actually was not sacrificed by Agamemnon but saved by Artemis, whom she now serves as a priestess in the goddess’s temple at Tauris, which her brother Orestes and friend Pylades arrive to rob. Mon., July 29, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, at the East River Park Amphitheater. No intermission. Free. The festival will present its other summer show, “Daughters of Troy,” the following night, July 30.
MUSIC
Kickin’ it: The Afropop quartet Magic System has been known for high-energy performances and magical vibes since its founding in 1996 in Ivory Coast. Their 2014 hit single “Magic in the Air” became a signature song of the FIFA soccer World Cup. Sun., July 28, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park. Free.
OUTDOORS
High Line Learn the history of the High Line on the “From Freight to Flowers” tour on Tuesdays, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., through October. The 75-minute tours are led by High Line docents — knowledgeable volunteer guides with an insider’s perspective on the park’s history, design and landscape. Meet on the High Line’s southern end at Gansevoort St. Because space is limited, arrive at least 15 minutes early to guarantee a spot. Tours are subject to cancellation due to weather. Check @highlinenyc on Twitter for updates prior to arriving at the park.
TALKS
Talks, for Reel: Film Every Monday until Aug. 19, the Reading Room in Bryant Park offers “Reel Talks,” hosted by film connoisseur Scott Adlerberg. On Mon., July 29, the talk will feature Radha Vatsal, co-editor of the Women Film Pioneers Project. 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m, at the Reading Room in Bryant Park, at Sixth Ave. and W. 41st St.
DANCE
It takes…you to tango: Put on your dancing shoes and learn to dance tango and milonga with Strictly Tango NYC Dance School in Washington Square Park. Come with your partner, your friends or by yourself and find a new dancing partner! In case of rain, the event will be canceled. Tues., July 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Holley Plaza in Washington Square Park. Free. Sponsored by Washington Square Park Conservancy.
ART
Staff stunners: For the fourth consecutive year, the Whitney Museum of American Art presents an art show — Westside Exposure: Whitney Staff Art Show 2019 — featuring the work of roughly 100 Whitney staff members. The exhibit is open Wednesdays to Sundays, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., until Aug. 15, at the Westbeth Gallery, 55 Bethune St., between Washington and West Sts.
COMMUNITY BOARD
Community Board 1 full board meets Tues., July 30, at 6 p.m., in the David Dinkins Municipal Building, at 1 Centre St., north-side mezzanine.