Manhattan Happenings, Week of July 25, 2019

BY MICAELA MACAGNONE |

THEATER

Swashbuckling drama: Hudson Warehouse presents “The Man in the Iron Mask” — about the aging Four Musketeers — adapted by Susane Lee and directed by Nicholas Martin-Smith, July 25-28, on the North Patio of the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument, in Riverside Park at W. 89th St. and Riverside Drive, at 6:30pm. Admission is pay what you can and no tickets necessary.

Free classical Greek: New York Euripides Summer Festival presents “Iphigenia Among the Taurians,” fully staged, free classical Greek theater. Synopsis: Iphigenia actually was not sacrificed by Agamemnon but saved by Artemis, whom she now serves as a priestess in the goddess’s temple at Tauris, which her brother Orestes and friend Pylades arrive to rob. Mon., July 29, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, at the East River Park Amphitheater. No intermission. Free. The festival will present its other summer show, “Daughters of Troy,” the following night, July 30.

All dolled up: In In “Reborning,” Kelly is an artist who creates lifelike dolls…often based on real babies – sometimes for collectors, other times for mothers dealing with the loss of their infants. Things take a dramatic turn in this dark comedy when new client Emily commissions baby doll Eva. At the Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., through Aug. 3. Daily shows except for July 29. For tickets and information, visit sohoplayhouse.com.

MUSIC

Kickin’ it: The Afropop quartet Magic System has been known for high-energy performances and magical vibes since its founding in 1996 in Ivory Coast. Their 2014 hit single “Magic in the Air” became a signature song of the FIFA soccer World Cup. Sun., July 28, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park. Free.

OUTDOORS

TALKS

Talks, for Reel: Film Every Monday until Aug. 19, the Reading Room in Bryant Park offers “Reel Talks,” hosted by film connoisseur Scott Adlerberg. On Mon., July 29, the talk will feature Radha Vatsal, co-editor of the Women Film Pioneers Project. 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m, at the Reading Room in Bryant Park, at Sixth Ave. and W. 41st St.

DANCE

It takes…you to tango: Put on your dancing shoes and learn to dance tango and milonga with Strictly Tango NYC Dance School in Washington Square Park. Come with your partner, your friends or by yourself and find a new dancing partner! In case of rain, the event will be canceled. Tues., July 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Holley Plaza in Washington Square Park. Free. Sponsored by Washington Square Park Conservancy.

ART

Staff stunners: For the fourth consecutive year, the Whitney Museum of American Art presents an art show — Westside Exposure: Whitney Staff Art Show 2019 — featuring the work of roughly 100 Whitney staff members. The exhibit is open Wednesdays to Sundays, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., until Aug. 15, at the Westbeth Gallery, 55 Bethune St., between Washington and West Sts.

COMMUNITY BOARD

Community Board 1 full board meets Tues., July 30, at 6 p.m., in the David Dinkins Municipal Building, at 1 Centre St., north-side mezzanine.