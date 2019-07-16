Manhattan Happenings, Week of July 18, 2019

BY MICAELA MACAGNONE |

MARKET

Summer Ice Cream Blizzard: While the Grand Bazaar NYC runs every Sunday, this weekend it will be especially chill. That’s because the indoor/outdoor market will feature the “best and most unique artisanal ice cream makers.” In addition, as usual, there will be more than 130 artists, designers, craft-makers, vintage dealers and food vendors. Grand Bazaar NYC is the largest curated weekly market in New York City and it donates 100 percent of its profits to four local public schools. Admission is free. Sun, July 21, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Grand Bazaar NYC, 100 W. 77th St.

PERFORMANCE

“ The Bacchae”: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, The Classical Theatre of Harlem presents new and classic works that will stand the test of time. Their current show is “The Bacchae,” the story of Dionysus, the god of wine, prophecy, religious ectasy and fertility, as he returns to his birthplace of Thebes to clear his mother’s name and punish the insolent city state for keeping people from worshiping him. Tuesday to Sunday, at 8:30 p.m., until July 28. Richard Rodgers Amphitheater, 18 Mt. Morris Park W., in Marcus Garvey Park. Free, no tickets required.

MUSIC

Hudson River Amplified Sundays: Enjoy live music accompanied by spectacular sunsets over the Hudson River each Sunday in July. This Sun., July 21, enjoy the tunes of M.A.K.U Soundsystem, whose music has been described as “traditional Colombian percussion meets unshakable grooves.” Pier I in Riverside Park South, at W. 70th St., from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. To hear some of MAKU’s music, check their Web site, makusoundsystem.com/music.

EXHIBIT

Shark Week at Paley Center: Go deep below the ocean’s surface and into the natural habitat of one of nature’s most feared — and often misunderstood — creatures. The “ocean journey” includes a photo-op with sharks, a tour of a Shark Week sand sculpture and photos, of course Shark Week trivia, plus Shark Week programs in the Bennack Theater. Sat., July 20, to Sun., July 28. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday until 8 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday. The Paley Center for Media in New York, 25 W. 52nd St. Free and no advance ticketing.

MOVIES

“When Harry Met Sally,” Hudson River Park, Pier 63 lawn, at W. 23rd St., Wed., July 17, 8:30 p.m. or dusk.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet,” Hudson River Park, Pier 46, at Charles St., Fri., July 19, 8:30 p.m. or dusk.

“Moonstruck,” Hudson River Park, Pier 63 lawn, at W. 23rd St., Wed., July 24, 8:30 p.m. or dusk.

OUTDOORS

Free Kayaking: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., until Oct. 13; also Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., until Aug. 28. Participants must be at least 18 years old and know how to swim. Lockers available for personal items. In Hudson River Park, at Pier 96, at W. 56th St.

Dance for Seniors: Dances for a Variable Population master teacher Naomi Goldberg Haas and members of the intergenerational company lead dance workshops for adults of all ages and abilities, with a special focus on seniors. Celebrate moving in strong and creative ways. Thurs., July 18, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Pier I in Riverside Park South, W. 70th St.

Underwater Neighbors: Join the educators from the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater to catch, observe and identify fish and invertebrates. Participants will observe the river and discuss its history and learn more about how our everyday choices have an effect on the health and vitality of this amazing resource. Sat., July 20, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the 172nd St. Beach in Fort Washington Park. Free, but seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis starting one to two hours before the event.

ART

Creating women: Ceres Gallery, a feminist nonprofit gallery in Chelsea, hosts its annual “Raising Women’s Voices” group exhibition of drawing, painting, prints, sculpture and photography by its 25 members. Through July 20.

Award-winning pix: Works by the 40 winners of Soho Photo Gallery’s 24th annual juried national photography competition will be on display through July 27 at this Tribeca gallery. Soho Photo Gallery, 15 White St. Free admission.

Artistic collaboration: Condo New York is a collaborative exhibition by 38 galleries across 18 New York spaces, from Tribeca and Chinatown to Chelsea and the Upper East Side. It runs through Fri., July 26. Free admission. For more information, visit http://www.condocomplex.org/newyork/ .

COMMUNITY BOARD

Community Board 4 full board meets Wed., July 24, 6:30 p.m., at Hudson Guild Elliot Center, 441 W. 26th St., Dan Carpenter Room A/B

Community Board 3 full board meets Tues., July 23, 6:30 p.m. at M.S. 131, Dr. Sun Yat Sen Middle School, 100 Hester St., between Eldridge and Forsyth Sts.