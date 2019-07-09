Manhattan Happenings, Week of July 11, 2019

“SUMMER SENIOR SPACE”

“Exploring the Original West Village”: Join the W. 13th St. Alliance for a lecture by Alfred Pommer, West Village author and historian. A native New Yorker, Pommer has been a self-employed licensed New York City guide since 1990. He has created more than 20 Manhattan neighborhood walking tours, focusing on architecture and history, with several tours also featuring gargoyles. Pommer is the author of four Big Apple neighborhood guide books published by The History Press (Arcadia) that explore local districts’ history and architecture. Wed., July 17, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m, at Lenox Health Greenwich Village, 200 W. 13th St., sixth-floor conference center. For more information, visit www.nycwalk.com. Free.

Bird Bingo: In collaboration with the Church of the Village, the W. 13th St. Alliance will offer bird-themed bingo. The winner gets a Neapolitan dinner for two at Rossopomodoro, at 118 Greenwich Ave. Tues., July 15, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 201 W. 13th St. Free.

“Spend Less and Live Abundantly!” Eating Healthy on a Budget: In collaboration with Integral Yoga Institute, the W. 13th St. Alliance offers a lecture by Karen Ranzi, a health coach and educator, about plant-based and raw food. Ranzi is an award-winning author, motivational speaker, natural-foods chef and feeding therapist, providing support for individuals and groups in creating happier, healthier lives through a whole-foods lifestyle. She has studied nutrition and health for more than 30 years. Thurs., July 11, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Integral Yoga Institute, 227 W. 13th St. Free.

MOXY HOTEL HEALTH

Moxy Hotel: Soulga Yoga: Soulga Yoga incorporates Vinyasa Yoga flow and barre classes with creative music to give an overall sensory experience for both the mind and body. DJ class themes change frequently, so make sure to check @soulganycyoga to find your favorite music. Classes are first come, first serve. To reserve a free spot, visit https://www.gosesh.co/c/soulgayoga. Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., at Moxy Times Square, 485 Seventh Ave., at W. 36th St. Free.

Get MNDFL at Moxy Chelsea: SweatAtMoxy presents MNDFL for a morning meditation practice all the way up to The Fleur Room rooftop lounge at Moxy Chelsea. “Come for the morning sit, skyline views, and new medi-friends,” as the promo says. Each class will feature one MNDFL meditation type: breath, emotion, intention or heart. Daily Dose, a healthy-meal delivery service, will provide complimentary breakfast. Wed., July 17; Wed., July 24; Wed., July 31, from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., at Moxy Chelsea, 105 W. 28th St., at Sixth Ave. Spots are confirmed on a first come, first basis. Reserve on Eventbrite through the Moxy Web site. Free.

PERFORMANCES

Broadway in Bryant Park: The most popular shows on and Off Broadway perform their biggest hits each summer in the Midtown park. Join hundreds of fans on the lawn and enjoy favorite Broadway tunes. Arrive early and you can catch rehearsals. Every Thursday until Aug. 15, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m on the Bryant Park lawn, W. 41st St. and Sixth Ave. Free.

River rocksteady: Courtesy of the Hudson River Park Trust, Kevin Batchelor will give a sunset performance at Pier 45 (Christopher St. Pier). Batchelor’s music is influenced by Jamaican ska, reggae and rocksteady. Fri., July 12, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free.

SALSA ON THE PIER

Sunset Salsa with Talia: Every Tuesday in July and August, learn and/or dance salsa in the Hudson River Park with Talia Castro-Pozo. Beginner lessons are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and open dance is from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Pier 45, at Christopher St. Free.

VIVE LE FRENCH FOOD!

French Restaurant Week is July 8 to 21. Visit https://www.frenchrestaurantweek.com/ for prix fixe deals at a wide range of restaurants.

MOVIES

“Aya of Yop City,” Fri., July 12, 8:30 p.m., at Tompkins Square Park

“Finding Nemo,” Mon., July 15, doors open 6:30 p.m. Movie starts at sundown. The Rooftop at Pier 17, 89 South St.

“When Harry Met Sally,” Wed., July 17, 8:30 p.m., on the Pier 63 lawn, in Hudson River Park, at W. 23rd St.

COMMUNITY BOARD

Community Board 2 full board meets Thurs., July 18, public session starts at 6:30 p.m., at P.S. 41, 116 W. 11th St., auditorium. Speakers’ cards will not be accepted after 7 p.m.

Community Board 8 full board meets Wed., July 17, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at the New York Blood Center, 310 E. 67th St., auditorium.