Manhattan Happenings, Week of Aug. 1, 2019

THEATER

“Hannah Senesh”: This one-woman show, with music and song, presented by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, tells the true story of Hannah Senesh, a heroic young Jewish woman who escaped from Axis-allied Hungary in 1939 to British Mandate Palestine. There she joined Haganah and then bravely volunteered for a daring special-operations mission to parachute back into Europe to save Jews from the Holocaust. Starring Lexi Rabadi. Written and directed by David Schechter. Tickets start at $49. Performances July 29 to Aug. 18 at The National Yiddish Theatre at The Museum of Jewish Heritage: A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, 36 Battery Place.

POETRY

“Sonnets From The Tower”: A poet visits The Tower of London and, in turn, is visited by 27 ghosts from various years and centuries in the tower’s history: male and female, birds and four-footers, children and seniors, famous, infamous and everyday folk. Each spirit speaks to the poet in a 14-line, Elizabethan-style sonnet, the form immortalized by Shakespeare. Written and performed by William Henry Koch, Jr., St. Peter’s Chelsea playwright-in-residence. Performances benefit St. Peter’s Chelsea/Theatre of the Elephant. Suggested $10 donation at the door. Sun., Aug. 11, 3 p.m. and Mon., Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. Performances at St. Peter’s Chelsea, 246 W. 20th St.

RUNNING

Central Park run: Back for the second year, the New York Road Runners’ Manhattan 7 Mile takes on a unique course in Central Park. Stick around after your race to enjoyg the post-race festival, including yoga, a live DJ, lawn games, ice pops, a vintage car great for photos and more. Registration is $37 and can be completed on the New York Road Runners Web site. Aug. 4, 8 a.m., in Central Park.

MARKET

Fulton Stall Market: Sunday Outdoor Market, every Sunday at Pier 17 Square, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Nov. 24. Now in its fifth season, the market features a rotating cast of local small-batch specialty food producers in a famed waterfront setting between Pier 17’s new restaurants and the South Street Seaport Museum’s historic ships.

FILM

Movies under the stars: Bring a picnic blanket and enjoy the magic of the movies under the stars at the 19th annual Central Park Conservancy Film Festival. “Moonstruck” (1987) — a perennial fan-favorite outdoor summer film — tells the story of a Brooklyn widow engaged to a mama’s boy, who falls in love with her fiancé’s brother. Gates open at 6:30 pm. Film begins at dusk. All movies are captioned. Wed., Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Landscape between Sheep Meadow and the 72nd St. Cross Drive in Central Park.

FOOD

NYC Restaurant Week runs through Aug. 16. A two-course lunch is $26 and three-course dinner is $42. Participating restaurants can be found on https://www.nycgo.com/restaurant-week .

PERFORMANCE

Lincoln Center Out of Doors: A variety of free music and dance performances across the plazas of Lincoln Center, running through Sun., Aug. 11. On Sat., Aug 3, from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., enjoy “Move the Crowd: A Day of Hip-Hop and Culture,” featuring live graffiti by Lola Lovenotes for the whole time, the roots-jamming Brown Rice Family at 11 a.m., poet/educator Najee Omar at 1 p.m. and high-energy dancing and spoken word in “VIBEZ,” by Soul Defined, who “turn their bodies into drums,” and invite the audience to join into their free-flowing storytelling. Performance schedules can be found on the Web http://www.lincolncenter.org/out-of-doors.