Man mugged inside his Hell’s Kitchen home

BY GABE HERMAN | A man was robbed in his apartment building at 49th St. and Ninth Ave., according to a police report.

On Thurs., July 11, around 7:05 a.m., a 30-year-old man was inside his apartment, when he was approached by an unidentified man who asked for money. After the victim refused, the man punched him in the face and took his cell phone, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered cuts to his nose and hand, and treated by EMS at the scene.

Police did not say how the mugger got inside the victim’s apartment.

