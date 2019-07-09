REAL ESTATE: Living in FiDi, surrounded by history

BY MARTHA WILKIE | You would think the Financial District is all about money, but historically, it’s all about the Revolutionary War — Federal Hall, Trinity Church, Fraunces Tavern.

Amy Kennard works at Fraunces Tavern and is a fan of the neighborhood.

“Amid the skyscrapers of Manhattan, it’s rare to find early American history and the historic atmosphere preserved as well as it is here at Fraunces Tavern,” Kennard said. “You can share a meal in the same place where Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton ate just a week before their duel, and have a drink in one of Washington’s favorite restaurants before heading upstairs to see the very room where he gave his farewell toast to his officers.”

Until fairly recently, few people actually lived in FiDi, but today thousands call it home. If you walk around in the morning, you’ll see businesspeople in suits rushing to work alongside dog walkers in sweatpants. Not much residential architectural fabric remains from the 1700s. But conversions of historic buildings and new construction offer intriguing opportunities.

Eleonora Srugo is an agent with Elliman, representing the amazing Beekman Residences.

“With history and architecture rooted in the Gilded Age and Art Deco era, the Financial District is the bustling essence of all that is New York City,” Srugo said. “With narrow cobblestone streets and Wall St., the area has been revitalized with the best retail and gastronomical experiences in Manhattan.”

The Beekman Hotel and Residences, originally Temple Court, was built in the 1880s as offices, and was recently converted to a hotel and condos. Go have a drink there and check out the incredible nine-story atrium.

Beekman Residences currently has on the market a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath with amazing views. “As one of top places to live, the condo features hotel amenities and two world-renowned restaurants,” Srugo noted. $3.85 million.

(Elliman.com/new-york-city/the-beekman-residences-5-beekman-street-manhattan)

In the former JP Morgan building, directly across from the New York Stock Exchange, is a one-bedroom, two-bath with gorgeous views and all the modern amenities. For sale or rent. $1.3 million or $5,500 per month.

(Brownstoner.com/listing/RUTE-161698/financial-district-ny-10005/)

A one-bedroom, one-bath in a 1903 former office building on Greenwich St. has a 24-hour doorman. $745,000.

(Brownstoner.com/listing/TERRAHOLDINGS-19467878/120-greenwich-st-apt-4h-financial-district-ny-10006/)

A one-bedroom, one-bath in a 1920s building on South William St. has elegant windows.

(Brownstoner.com/listing/CITIHABITATS-7001218/21-s-william-st-4e-financial-district-ny-10004/)