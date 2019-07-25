Koreatown food court groping

BY GABE HERMAN | There was a forcible touching incident last month inside the Food Gallery 32, a food court at 11 W. 32nd St., between Fifth Ave. and Broadway, according to police.

On Sun., June 23, around 10 p.m., a man touched a 23-year-old woman’s buttocks. When the woman confronted him, the man smiled at her and walked out of the location. He then fled on foot westbound on 32nd St.

The man was last seen inside of the 34th St./Herald Square subway station.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.