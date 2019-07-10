Grand canyon for women’s soccer team

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | With wild cheers from adoring fans, a whirlwind of confetti, the mayor and the governor in tow, purple hair, tattoos and some swigs of well-deserved bubbly, the victorious U.S. Women’s National Team rolled up lower Broadway’s Canyon of Heroes Wednesday, from Battery Park to City Hall.

The talented, spirited and inspiring soccer squad won the Women’s World Cup in France on Sunday, defeating the Netherlands, 2-0. It was a repeat for the U.S. women’s team, which also won the World Cup in 2015.

Megan Rapinoe, the team’s leader, won the tournament’s Golden Ball award as its best player, and was also the star of the parade. Rapinoe has said the team won’t go to the White House to meet President Trump, but will instead visit Capitol Hill to meet with Senator Chuck Schumer, Congressmember Alexandria Osasio-Cortez and others.

“This is my charge to everyone: We have to be better, we have to love more and hate less,” Rapinoe told the crowd. “Listen more and talk less. It is our responsibility to make this world a better place.”

Praising her team’s diversity, she said, “We got pink hair and purple hair. We got tattoos and dreadlocks. We got white girls and black girls and everything in between. We got straight girls and gay girls.”

Fans along the route sported signs for and chanted for “Equal pay!” The U.S. Women’s National Team is paid less than the men’s soccer team, even though the women have had more success — not to mention generate more revenue for U.S. Soccer.