Give us a break! Mom-and-pops to city

BY MICAELA MACAGNONE | Councilmembers, merchants, restaurateurs and small business advocates recently rallied on the City Hall steps to slam the crushing fees and regulations that they say are making it ever harder for mom-and-pop shops to survive.

Councilmember Mark Gjonaj, chairperson of the Council’s Committee on Small Business, led the Wed., June 26, rally.

The event was punctuated by bilingual chants, including “Wake up, City Hall!” “Salve Nuestra Bodega!” (save our bodegas), “Our Jobs Matter!” and “También Somos Inmigrantes!” (we are also immigrants).

Gjonaj was first to speak, and he mostly addressed the burdensome regulations, taxes, fines and fees put on small business by local government.

“As chairman of the Committee on Small Business, I invite you to stand up for the mom-and-pop shops in your neighborhood, the small businesses and the bodegas in your neck of the woods, the 2.1 million small businesses in New York,” he said.

“Since the arrival of the retail chains and online shopping, small businesses have shut their doors after years of providing services to their local communities. Furthermore, it has become harder for startups to survive: Approximately 50 percent of small businesses and 80 percent of restaurants never make it past year five. The local small business industry has changed and small businesses are in danger. Owners are struggling to keep their dream and livelihood alive.”

Speakers rattled off telling statistics on the state of small businesses in the city: Small businesses make up more than 90 percent of all New York businesses; the city’s small businesses employ 4 million people, or 50.2 percent of the private-sector workforce; and across all small businesses in America, 8 million are minority owned and 10 million, women owned.

There were also mentions of the long-stymied Small Business Jobs Survival Act and legislation mandating two-week paid vacations for all businesses with at least five employees.

Activist Marni Halasa, an S.B.J.S.A. advocate, was also at the event. She held up a sign protesting Council Speaker Corey Johnson, claiming that he was “anti-immigrant,” “pro-developer” and “anti-jobs,” though Johnson did claim to support the S.B.J.S.A. in a Twitter post. There was some protest at the rally that political efforts like two weeks paid vacation are a distraction from the larger issue, namely, that small businesses cannot survive due to the voluminous regulations.

Other speakers included Andrew Rigie, of the New York City Hospitality Alliance; William Rodriguez, president of the National Supermarket Association; Frank Garcia, chairperson of the New York State Coalition of Hispanic Chambers of Commerce; and Steve Bulger, of the U.S. Small Business Association.

Afterward, Reginald Johnson, Gjonaj’s chief of staff, said the Committee on Small Business chairperson is doing everything he can to help small merchants.

“Councilmember Gjonaj encourages business owners to contact our office with any issues that they are having,” he said. “For isolated incidences, we are always ready to do what we can to bring about a solution. And if we uncover larger and more systemic issues, the councilmember is aggressively proactive in advancing legislative fixes to the problems facing New York City’s mom-and-pop shops.”