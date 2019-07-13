Fatal shooting at E. Village’s Wald Houses

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | A man was gunned down outside the Lillian Wald Houses in the East Village early Saturday morning, police said.

On July 13, around 2:46 a.m., police responded to a 911 call for a male shot in the rear of 20 Avenue D, at E. Third St. Responding cops found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face.

E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson said police are waiting for the victim’s family to be notified before they release his name publicly. Surveillance cameras are being checked for what they may have captured of the shooting and a possible suspect.

“It’s very early,” the spokesperson said Saturday morning. “Detectives are out there doing video canvass.”