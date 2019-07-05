Burglar ‘takes out’ from three Village restaurants

BY GABE HERMAN | A man stole cash from three restaurants in the Village, all early on the morning on Sat., June 22, according to police.

The first incident was at the seafood restaurant Upholstery Store: Food and Wine, at 715 Washington St., between Perry and W. 11th Sts. Around 3:45 a.m., the man entered the eatery by forcing open a front window. He took about $30 in cash from an envelope next to the register, then fled.

Then around 5 a.m., the same man allegedly struck at Italian restaurant Rosemary’s, at 18 Greenwich Ave., at W. 10th St. The burglar forced open a patio door and took about $40 in cash from an envelope in the manager’s office.

The third theft was at La Contenta Oeste, a Mexican restaurant at 78 W. 11th St., at Sixth Ave. Around 5:55 a.m., the man entered by forcing open the front window. He then took about $400 in cash from the register, and fled after being challenged by an employee who was inside.

Police released surveillance images from the second incident of the suspect, who is described as between 18 and 25 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site, WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.