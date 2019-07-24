REAL ESTATE: Bowling alley? Private pool? Amenities frenzy

BY MARTHA WILKIE | I first experienced Hudson Yards accidentally, while en route to the High Line. I walked past a gleaming glass tower set directly atop the access route to the Lincoln Tunnel — 24-hours-a-day honking. I thought, why would anyone live here? See that sunset on the roof deck? That’s why.

Developers compete with each other for the most over-the-top amenities. (Warning: if you’re the type who rages that Manhattan’s being ruined by the 1 percent, you may wish to stop reading now.)

Extras include climbing walls, IMAX theater, golf simulators, basketball courts, yoga studios, automated robotic parking (what even is this?) and even access to private yachts and jets. Parents used to lugging strollers to fourth-floor walk-ups will rejoice at stroller valet. Hand-delivered mail is a nice touch. Does someone pick up the garbage, too, or are there “Jetsons”-like pneumatic tubes?

Adrienne Berman, an agent with Brown Harris Stevens, is realistic.

“In some markets, amenities sell the apartment,” he said. “However, today, buyers are looking for value and are willing to forgo the valet parking. The one exception is in-unit washers and dryers. There’s no amount of money New Yorkers won’t pay for that golden amenity.”

As for me, I happily live in a building with laundry in the basement and a bike room. Here are four listings, all with the latest mod cons:

A no-fee rental studio in Hudson Yards offers “unparalleled amenities,” including a climbing wall, full-size basketball court, piano and poker lounge, billiards room, and that stunning roof deck. $3,924.

The Lucida, at 151 E. 85th St., is the first LEED-certified building on the Upper East Side and has a nifty indoor basketball court with a wall that opens to the street, a pool and free Pilates and yoga classes. A two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath with soundproof floor-to-ceiling windows is renting for $12,000.

In the Financial District, the former J.P. Morgan building, at 15 Broad St., offers reflecting and swimming pools, a sports lounge, concierge, squash courts, bowling and more. Two bedroom, two bath. $1.9 million.

In West Chelsea, at the Soori High Line, at 522 W. 29th St., a five-bedroom, with five-and-a-half baths, sports an “Augsburg oak paneled private elevator” and “Bavarian Spessart oak” in the kitchen. (I’ll take, “Obscure German Oaks” for $1,000, Alex.) Amenities include a “lifestyle concierge” and private parking spaces. $22.5 million.