Body found in Amtrak train yard

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Police responded to a 911 call on Mon., July 9, just before 10 a.m., for an unconscious man found at 537 W. 38th St., between 10th and 11th Aves.

The police report additionally listed the location as “Amtrak Yard,” indicating the man may have been found below the street level, possibly along a train right of way or on other Amtrak property.

Officers found an unidentified male unconscious and unresponsive with apparent head trauma.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Police still did not have an identification for the man as of Tuesday morning. Once he is identified, the man’s family members will be notified first before his name is released publicly.