Barolo East for northern Italian dishes in Midtown

BY GABE HERMAN |

Pollo dolce vita at Barolo East. (Photo by Gabe Herman)

BY GABE HERMAN | Barolo East is an Italian restaurant in Midtown that opened seven months ago and serves Northern Italian dishes in a pleasant atmosphere.

Everything is made in-house, from pasta dishes to breads and desserts. Located in Midtown East at 214 E. 49th St., between Second and Third Aves., the eatery’s exterior is modest, with a narrow storefront and gray awning.

But inside, the restaurant opens into a big space, including a ground level with a bar, and a second and third level toward the back with plenty of seating. There is also a nice outdoor garden area with more tables, in a courtyard amid other nearby buildings on the block.

Barolo East offers a full lunch and dinner menu. Antipasti dishes, ranging from $10 to $14, include fried calamari, scampi o sole mio with sautéed shrimp, and buffalo mozzarella. There is also a tasty salmon tartare, which is not listed on the menu but is available upon request.

The menu also includes salads, soups and vegetable sides. Pasta dishes, ranging from $15 to $25, include homemade ravioli with spinach, ricotta and tomato sauce; spaghetti al frutti di mare, with varieties of seafood; and fettucine alla ragu Bolognese.

The restaurant includes multiple levels, with seating and an outdoor garden in the back with more tables. (Courtesy Barolo East)

Main courses include pollo dolce vita, with chicken, artichoke hearts and mushrooms in gorgonzola cream; veal dishes, such as vitello al pepe verde and broiled loin of veal; and bistecca, grilled prime sirloin steak. Entrée prices range from $23 to $46.

There are also delicious dessert options, including crème brulee, panna cotta and caramel semifreddo.

The restaurant is generally less crowded for lunch and has a relaxed atmosphere, getting busier for dinner and on weekends.

Barolo East will participate in the city’s upcoming summer Restaurant Week, from July 22 through Aug. 16. The prix fixe lunch ($25) and dinner ($39) offerings will include antipasti, a main course and dessert.

More information about the restaurant can be found at baroloeast.com.

