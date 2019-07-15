Barolo East for northern Italian dishes in Midtown

BY GABE HERMAN | Barolo East is an Italian restaurant in Midtown that opened seven months ago and serves Northern Italian dishes in a pleasant atmosphere.

Everything is made in-house, from pasta dishes to breads and desserts. Located in Midtown East at 214 E. 49th St., between Second and Third Aves., the eatery’s exterior is modest, with a narrow storefront and gray awning.

But inside, the restaurant opens into a big space, including a ground level with a bar, and a second and third level toward the back with plenty of seating. There is also a nice outdoor garden area with more tables, in a courtyard amid other nearby buildings on the block.

Barolo East offers a full lunch and dinner menu. Antipasti dishes, ranging from $10 to $14, include fried calamari, scampi o sole mio with sautéed shrimp, and buffalo mozzarella. There is also a tasty salmon tartare, which is not listed on the menu but is available upon request.

The menu also includes salads, soups and vegetable sides. Pasta dishes, ranging from $15 to $25, include homemade ravioli with spinach, ricotta and tomato sauce; spaghetti al frutti di mare, with varieties of seafood; and fettucine alla ragu Bolognese.

Main courses include pollo dolce vita, with chicken, artichoke hearts and mushrooms in gorgonzola cream; veal dishes, such as vitello al pepe verde and broiled loin of veal; and bistecca, grilled prime sirloin steak. Entrée prices range from $23 to $46.

There are also delicious dessert options, including crème brulee, panna cotta and caramel semifreddo.

The restaurant is generally less crowded for lunch and has a relaxed atmosphere, getting busier for dinner and on weekends.

Barolo East will participate in the city’s upcoming summer Restaurant Week, from July 22 through Aug. 16. The prix fixe lunch ($25) and dinner ($39) offerings will include antipasti, a main course and dessert.

More information about the restaurant can be found at baroloeast.com.