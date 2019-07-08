Bag snatch near Astor Place subway

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Police said that on Sat., June 8, around 1 a.m., a 40-year-old man was walking on the street toward the Astor Place subway station, when an unidentified male snatched his bag containing $75, credit cards and personal items. The robber used the credit card at a deli at 77 Third Ave., between E. 11th and E. 12th Sts., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.