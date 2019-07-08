Bag snatch near Astor Place subway

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON |

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Police said that on Sat., June 8, around 1 a.m., a 40-year-old man was walking on the street toward the Astor Place subway station, when an unidentified male snatched his bag containing $75, credit cards and personal items. The robber used the credit card at a deli at 77 Third Ave., between E. 11th and E. 12th Sts., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.

Police say this man snatched another man’s bag near the Astor Place subway station, then used one of the man’s credit cards to make a purchase at a nearby deli. (Courtesy N.Y.P.D.)

