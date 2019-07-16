Arrest in FiDi attempted rape

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | On Sun., July 14, police said they had made an arrest in an attempted rape in Lower Manhattan from the previous Sunday.

Clarence Bradley, 23, of the Bronx, was charged with first-degree attempted rape, first-degree robbery and public lewdness.

Police said that on Sun., July 7, around 12:45 a.m., Bradley approached a 73-year-old woman in front of 11 Greenwich St., near Bowling Green in the Financial District, and demanded sex from her. The senior refused and Bradley then reportedly proceeded to punch her repeatedly in the face, seriously injuring her and knocking out some of her teeth. The goon then took her bag containing $20 before fleeing.

The victim was removed in serious but stable condition to an area hospital to be treated for a broken eye socket, plus multiple cuts and bruising.

Two days before he was collared, police put out a notice for Bradley’s arrest, which included his name and identifying tattoos. According to police, he has “RIP JOE” on his right forearm, “OCT 11” on his torso, a mouth with a tongue sticking out on his arm, “CLARICE” on his left forearm and a red feather on his arm.