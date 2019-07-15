Amid blackout, Johnson steals spotlight from de Blasio

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | The big event Saturday evening was supposed to be Day Two of the summer version of “Manhattanhenge.” The sunset would perfectly align with the borough’s east-west cross streets, creating a golden canyon effect, and everyone and her cousin would snap photos of it and post them on social media.

Instead a massive blackout hit the West Side, starting just after 6:45 p.m., and affecting roughly 72,000 Con Edison customers, according to the utility. Power was eventually restored to all affected areas, five hours later, shortly before midnight.

According to the New York Post, the outage was initially confined to the blocks west of Fifth Ave. between 42nd and 72nd Sts. By 9 p.m., however, the affected area had spread down to W. 12th St. in the Village, and police were telling motorists to avoid the blocks between W. 12th and W. 72nd Sts. west of Fifth Ave., the Post reported.

What triggered Saturday’s blackout was reportedly a problem at a substation on W. 49th St.

The following morning, Con Edison issued a press release, stating: “Con Edison sincerely regrets the power disruption to our customers on the West Side of Manhattan last night and will be conducting a diligent and vigorous investigation to determine the root cause of the incident. …

“Over the next several days and weeks, our engineers and planners will carefully examine the data and equipment performance relating to this event, and will share our findings with regulators and the public.

“We applaud the work of all emergency responders and our employees who helped restore power swiftly and keep the public safe. We also commend the patience and understanding of all New Yorkers who remained calm and poised during this incident.”

Helping New Yorkers to remain calm, in fact, was Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who regularly tweeted out informative updates about the situation, earning major kudos in the process. Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio was pilloried for being out of town, in Iowa, on his apparently quixotic presidential campaign, and for issuing just one, fairly generic tweet in response to the crisis.

Johnson, of course, also represents District 3, which covers the West Side from the Village to Columbus Circle, and which bore the brunt of the blackout.

Nicole Gelinas, a Hell’s Kitchen resident and Post columnist who lives near the problem substation, tweeted: “Corey Johnson is in touch with everyone, answering constituents’ concerned tweets, and doing minute-to-minute updates on the radio and Twitter where de Blasio is, like, where? Looking for a plane out of place whose population is smaller than people impacted by blackout.”

The mayor did not get back in town until 12:30 p.m. the next day, nearly 13 hours after electrical service had been restored, according to reports.

Other media figures likewise spun the blackout as a major moment for Johnson but another blot on de Blasio’s record, adding to his reputation as an “absentee mayor.”

Jessica Winter, executive editor of newyorker.com, tweeted: “Corey Johnson is the mayor now.”

Indeed, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might dismiss Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “Twitter world” as being just a lot of hype. But during the blackout, many really appreciated and relied on Johnson’s tweets.

Ben Max, executive editor of Gotham Gazette, praised Johnson’s Twitter skills, tweeting: “Given AOC [is] in another stratosphere, no one in New York politics comes even close to Corey Johnson in understanding how important twitter can be.”

Meanwhile, on Facebook, East Villager Dottie Wilson posted that the Empire State Building was dark. She said she initially thought it was a protest against the deportation raids that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents started this past weekend.

“I thought it was because ICE was coming,” she posted, “but it’s because of a HUGE blackout Times Sq, theater, UWS, Columbus Circle, Lincoln Center, TRAFFIC LIGHTS, b’way show… People trapped in elevators and on trains!”

Carrying on amidst the crisis, casts of Broadway shows continued their performances on the sidewalks in front of the theaters.