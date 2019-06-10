Vongerichten dives into seafood at Seaport’s The Fulton

BY GABE HERMAN | A new seafood restaurant from chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, called The Fulton, opened recently at the South Street Seaport.

This is the first seafood restaurant from Vongerichten, who now has 36 restaurants worldwide, including ABC Kitchen, abcV and Public Kitchen in Manhattan.

The Fulton opened on May 14 and is named in honor of the Fulton Fish Market. At Pier 17, at 89 South St., it’s “located in an area of the city Vongerichten fell in love with when he first encountered the energy of the former Fulton Fish Market in 1986,” according to the restaurant’s Web site. The fish market was nearby at South St. from 1822 until 2005, when it moved to Hunts Point in the Bronx.

The Fulton’s menu offers a wide range of seafood, including many local East Coast options. There is a raw bar with oysters, clams and sea urchins. The crudos (or “raw”) section of the menu includes sashimi on ice and yellowfin tuna tartare.

There are appetizers like clam chowder, mussels, soft shell crabs and warm octopus with fresh mozzarella. Main dishes include fish stew thickened with aioli, black sea bass and Maine lobster with spring peas. There are also pasta and rice options, and beef and vegetable sections on the menu.

The restaurant has two floors and includes sea-themed murals, along with views of the nearby Brooklyn Bridge. The hand-painted murals, by artists Diego Castano and Chandler Noah, are based on the Jules Verne classic “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.”

Vongerichten is also working on opening a food hall in the South St. Seaport’s Tin Building. Scheduled to open in two years, it will feature a wide variety of cuisines, including seafood and beyond. In the meantime, more information on The Fulton can be found at thefulton.nyc.