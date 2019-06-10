Two found dead in Downtown parks

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Two men have been found dead in Downtown parks over the past week, police said.

On Thurs., June 6, about four minutes after noon, police responded to a call of an unconscious male inside Union Square Park, in the vicinity of Union Square West and 15th St.

The officers found the man both unconscious and unresponsive. Responding E.M.S. medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man’s name, age or other information. Per police protocol, his name won’t be put out publicly until his family is notified, and a police spokesperson said that has not happened yet. Apparently, however, the man did have ID on him.

Three days later, on Sun., June 9, around 9 a.m., police received a call for an “aided male” — a catchall term for someone needing help — at Father Demo Square Park, at Carmine and Bleecker Sts. Responding officers found a man unconscious and unresponsive lying on a bench at the location. E.M.S. pronounced him dead at the scene. The police spokesperson said this individual did not have ID on him.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of each man’s death and, for each case, an investigation is ongoing.