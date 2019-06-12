Through the looking glass(es)

Artist David Datuna’s installation “Closing Eternity” offered parkgoers in Washington Square a unique perspective during its 12-hours-only run, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on May 31.

The work’s two pieces, made from myriad eyeglass lenses, reflected the viewers’ images back toward them in a kaleidoscopic effect.

In 2017, Datuna created an ice sculpture, “This Too Shall Pass,” in 10-foot-tall letters, in response to President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. Erected in Union Square Park, it quickly melted.