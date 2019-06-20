Slashing at W. 81st St. subway station

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning in connection with a slashing.

On June 14, a 37-year-old man was slashed on the face inside of the B/C W. 81st St./Museum of Natural History subway station at about 10 p.m.

According to police, the assailant used an unknown sharp object to attack the victim before running out of the station and fleeing northbound on Central Park West.

After the attack, the victim was transported by E.M.S. to Lenox Hill Hospital to be treated for the cut.

Police describe the attacker as a man between the ages of 18 and 28, last seen wearing black sweatpants, black-and-white sandals and a black shirt with the words “JUST BUCKETS” on the front in white lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.