Police Blotter (Villager, Chelsea Now, Downtown Express), Week of June 13, 2019

First Precinct

Shooting arrest

Police have made an arrest in the shooting outside S.O.B.’s on Thurs., May 9.

In the early-morning incident, two men were shot during a fight outside the music club, at Varick and Houston Sts. The suspect approached the crowd and fired four to five shots. A 26-year-old was wounded in the chest and abdomen while a 29-year-old was struck in his upper thigh, the New York Post reported. The victims were treated at Bellevue Hospital and reportedly expected to survive.

On June 9, police reported they had arrested Swandy Sanchez, 19, of the Bronx, on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a firearm. What sparked the beef is still unknown since the suspect is not talking, according to police.

“He’s not telling us what was the cause of the shooting,” a police spokesperson said, adding, “I know they’re still looking for others” who might be able to shed light on the incident.

Fifth Precinct

Violent robber

A thug tried to grab a 59-year-old woman’s bag inside the J-train area of the Brooklyn Bridge subway station on Sun., June 2, but a younger man tried to fend him off, police said.

Around 11:20 p.m., the suspect approached the woman and a 21-year-old male and attempted to take the woman’s bag. When the younger victim tried to intervene, he and the woman were both dragged down the stairs by the mugger.

E.M.S. responded and transported the two victims to an area hospital in stable condition. The woman suffered a cut and contusion to her head, as well as injures to her knees, back and hands.

Police subsequently tied the mugger to another robbery early the same day, around 4:30 a.m., at the UPACA Houses, at 1980 Lexington Ave., at E. 121st St. In that incident, the suspect approached a 21-year-old man inside an elevator and physically assaulted him, leaving him with serious injuries. The attacker removed the victim’s cell phone and gold chain before fleeing outside the building in an unknown direction.

E.M.S. transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of a fractured eye socket, fractured nose and broken jaw.

‘Cartman’

Police said that on Mon., May 27, around 5:30 a.m., on the northbound 4/5/6 platform at the Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall station, a man approached a sleeping 65-year-old woman who was sitting on a platform bench. He removed her pushcart, containing personal items, including books, two cell phones, papers, a MetroCard and a debit card. He fled the location on foot with the cart.

The suspect is described as black, around age 30, 6 feet tall and weighing 230 pounds, with short black hair, and last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

Sixth Precinct

8th St. mugging

A 19-year-old woman was knocked to the ground and mugged by three men in the Eighth St./Broadway subway station on Mon., May 27, at 2 a.m., police said.

The trio reportedly followed the victim into the station, then forcibly removed her purse, knocked her to the ground and dragged her. The crooks fled the station in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered bruising to her elbows and knees but refused medical attention at the scene. Her purse contained about $6, a credit card, an ID, a MetroCard and keys.

Ninth Precinct

Rough exit

Police said a man was about to get off a southbound M102 bus at 14th St. and Third Ave. on Sat., April 20, around 10 p.m., when a male approached him from behind, put him in a headlock and demanded his property. When the victim, 22, fought back and refused, the attacker fled out of the bus in an unknown direction. No property was removed.

E.M.S. responded but the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police described the suspect as black, in his late teens to early 20s, and last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

10th Precinct

Fight on 9th

There was an assault in front of 369 W. 16 St., at Ninth Ave., police said. On Fri., June 7, around 3:50 a.m., a 35-year-old man was reportedly trying to break up a dispute between a friend and a stranger. A police officer observed the stranger punch the man on the left side of his face, causing minor swelling but substantial pain. The victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

Matthew Wirken, 29, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Cops to noose

A white worker allegedly hung a noose at the work area of a black worker at a rooftop construction site at 401 Ninth Ave., at W. 33rd St., according to a police report. The incident occurred Tues., June 4, around 2:20 p.m. The white worker is said to have confessed at a safety meeting to tying a rope in a noose shape.

“I did it,” he reportedly told police.

Craig Roseman, 52, was arrested on June 7 for felony aggravated harassment.

Smoke gets in your eye

There was an assault inside a smoke shop at 351 Ninth Ave., at W. 30th St. last Saturday, according to police. On June 8, around 8:30 p.m., a 33-year-old man entered the store, started to argue, and refused to leave. He then struck a male employee, 58, with his nylon bag, which contained his property, including a medicated spray can. The hit caused a small cut to the employee’s left eye, plus pain and swelling. He was treated by E.M.S.

Tyrone Battee, 33, was arrested for misdemeanor assault. He reportedly told police that he had been jumped by employees of the store.

Times Sq. upskirt perp

An alleged subway perv was caught trying to record video looking up a woman’s dress inside the Times Square subway station, according to a police report. On Sat., May 11, at 3:30 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was exiting the station up a stairway, when she noticed a man behind her putting his cell phone under her dress and trying to record. When she confronted the creep, he fled the station to parts unknown.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect taken from near the incident’s location, and just after it took place. The man is described as age 20 to 30, and last seen wearing glasses and all dark clothing.

Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson