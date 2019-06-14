Police Blotter (Midtown), Week of June 13, 2019

Necklace theft

There was a robbery on the street at the corner of Sixth Ave. and W. 47 St., according to a police report. On Tues., May 28, around 1:40 p.m., a 60-year-old woman was walking down the pavement when a man approached and forcibly removed her necklace. He then fled west on Sixth Ave. The woman was not injured, and the necklace had an estimated worth of $5,000. Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as between 30 and 40 years old.

7 train forcible touching

A man is wanted after a forcible touching incident on a subway platform at Times Square, according to police. On Fri., May 17, around 5:15 p.m., the guy approached a 34-year-old woman on a Queens-bound local 7 train platform. He then brushed up against and grabbed the woman’s buttocks, before fleeing on a Queens-bound express 7 train. Police released photos of the suspect, who is in his 50s. The victim took the photos on her cell phone.

Arrest after Midtown man’s death

A man has been arrested after the death of a Midtown man, police said. On Tues., May 7, around 5 p.m., police responded to a call for a wellness check in an apartment at 525 W. 52nd St., between 10th and 11th Aves. After arriving, police found a 61-year-old man lying face down on the living room floor, unconscious and unresponsive, with head trauma.

E.M.S. medics came and took the man to Mt. Sinai West Hospital. He was pronounced dead there nearly three weeks later, on Sun., May 26. The victim was identified as Antonio Biginao.

After an investigation, Rodney Brown, 49, a W. 29th St. resident, was arrested on Fri., May 24. He was charged with attempted robbery, assault and burglary.

— Gabe Herman