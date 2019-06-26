Police Blotter (Chelsea Now), Week of June 27, 2019

1oth Precinct

Nightmare Assault

There was an assault inside the Dream Downtown hotel, at 355 W. 16th St. between Eighth and Ninth Aves., according to police. On Sun., June 23, around 3 a.m., a 38-year-old man was sitting on a table, when a stranger reportedly elbowed him on the nose and lip. The attacker then put the victim in a headlock, causing the victim to go in and out of consciousness. The victim suffered a cut to his lip and a bloody nose. He refused medical attention at the scene. Michael Scian III, 33, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Bad photo moment

There was an assault in front of 435 W. 42nd St., between Ninth and Tenth Aves., on Fri., June 21, police said. Around 12:15 p.m., a woman was taking photos with her cell phone, when another woman, a stranger to her, pushed and slapped her several times on the head and face, and pulled her hair violently, causing her pain. She also had bruises and redness on her lip. The victim was taken to a New York University hospital for treatment. Latoya Richardson, 36, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Phone Nabbed at CVS

There was a phone theft inside a CVS store at 272 Eighth Ave., at W. 24th St., according to a police report. On Fri., June 21, around 2:45 a.m., a 23-year-old male employee was working in the store when he put his phone down in an aisle. He then noticed a man pick up his phone and leave the store, fleeing in an unknown direction. The phone was tracked to W. 25th St. and Tenth Ave. through the Find My iPhone app, but the device was then turned off. A police canvass was conducted with negative results. Police said cameras were available at the location. The phone was a rose-gold iPhone 7 in a brown case, valued at $200. The case remains open.

Home Depot theft

There was a robbery at the Home Depot at 40 W. 23rd St., between Fifth and Sixth Aves., police said. On Fri., May 3, at 12:30 p.m., a man concealed a power drill on his person and tried to leave the store without paying. When he was confronted by an employee, he produced a needle and threatened to stab the worker. He then fled in an unknown direction. There were no injuries from the incident. Police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Midtown South

Nimble office thief

There was an office theft at 167 Madison Ave., at E. 33rd St., last Wednesday, according to police. On June 19, around 1:45 a.m., a man climbed scaffolding on the building’s exterior and entered the business’s office through an unsecured window. Once inside, he took a laptop, an MP3 player, $950 in U.S. cash, $400 in foreign currency and a blue backpack. He then fled on foot west on Madison Ave.

Gabe Herman