Phone filcher gets hung up on Bleecker

BY GABE HERMAN | There was an attempted theft in broad daylight on Minetta Lane in the Village, according to police.

On Fri., May 17, around 2 p.m., near Minetta Lane and Sixth Ave., a young man reportedly snatched a cell phone from a 49-year-old man’s hand, then ran south with it on Minetta Lane.

The victim gave chase, and during the pursuit, the robber dropped the victim’s phone in front of J.G. Melon, at 89 MacDougal St., at the corner of Bleecker St.

The victim recovered his cell phone, and the thief continued to flee eastbound on Bleecker St.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, described as 15 or 16 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweater, light blue jeans, red sneakers and a red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.