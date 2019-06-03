OPINION: Not going to the dogs on Gansevoort, Pr. 40

BY LYNN PACIFICO | When I took the Gansevoort Peninsula survey, I was perplexed since nine out of 10 of the schematics we did at the Gansevoort design charrette included a dog run. But a dog run was not included as an option in the online survey — not mentioned anywhere.

The survey asks what we do in the park and lists a few options, but nothing to do with dogs — the largest single-user group of parks in New York City. In the “other” option, I put “dog walking”; but when I went over the survey before submitting it, my answer to that question had been changed to “walking” — “dog” having somehow been left out. I wrote to the field operations responsible for the survey about this but have not heard back.

A dog run also wasn’t included in the charrette feedback information we received at the May Community Board 2 Parks Committee meeting. Shouldn’t it be that the community spoke and it wants four things with the dog run included? Why was a dog run excluded everywhere?

No wonder I was told that not many dog owners answered the Pier 40 survey — it was also rigged. When I asked why a dog run wasn’t included for Pier 40, the rep from “Pier 40 for All” (an inaccurate name!) suggested that I rally the dog owners.

For 25 years, the dog community has lobbied, gone to countless meetings, gathering thousands of names on petitions, and won 16 resolutions in support from C.B. 2 and local elected officials. I am so disillusioned with this community process that I no longer rally dog owners for anything, but continue alone. Why waste anyone else’s time? This is a dog (not) and pony show and would be a joke if it wasn’t for the fact that taxpaying dog owners continue to be left out.

The youth-league sports people keep harping on how they are building community, but it doesn’t seem to matter that the community of dog owners that used J.J. Walker Field was destroyed when we were locked out of that field. When passing the field and asking where the players are from, half the time I’m told they are from outside of our community.

Dogs are a field sport: How do you play Frisbee with them at the Leroy St. run? Not only does the Leroy run not take the place of what we lost, it is injuring our dogs. My Pax has gone lame from running on its asphalt surface and we are beginning the expensive vet process of X-rays, etc. She is in pain and often falls going up steps, smashing her head into the steps when her legs fail. She is my partner, so when she suffers so do I.

None of the old dog-walking community uses the Leroy St. run. I miss standing in the old field and watching the changes in nature through the year. I miss having a decent place to go and play with my dog. I miss my community. I miss an honest response to community needs.

Pacifico is president, Dog Owners Action Committee