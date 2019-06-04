Open houses, ULURP on E. Side resiliency

BY GABE HERMAN | As the public-review process for the much-debated East Side Coastal Resiliency Project moves ahead, locals are having a chance to learn more about the current state of the plan and to weigh in on it.

The project’s goal is to protect the East Side waterfront from E. 25th St. to Montgomery St. from flooding.

Peter Cooper Village, at 360 First Ave., at E. 21st St., is host to two open houses, one on Wed., June 5, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and another on Thurs., June 6, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., on the lower level.

Present at the open houses to answer questions will be representatives from city agencies, including the Department of Design and Construction, the Mayor’s Office of Resiliency, the Parks Department, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Environmental Protection.

The resiliency plan’s current version calls for East River Park — including its sports fields, playgrounds and comfort stations — to be elevated 8 to 9 feet, which is above the current and future 100-year floodplain.

The project is expected to take three-and-a-half years and cost $1.45 billion. The work is to be jointly funded by the city and federal government.

Links to information about the project, including the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, or ULURP, application and Draft Environmental Impact Statement for it, can be found on the Community Board 3 Web site.

The following week, there will be a ULURP public hearing on Tues., June 11, at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the C.B. 3 Parks, Recreation, Waterfront & Resiliency Committee, at P.S./M.S. 188, The Island School, at 442 E. Houston St. (Entrance at E. Houston St. and Baruch Drive.) Individuals who want to testify will each have two minutes to speak.

In addition, on Thurs., June 13, the C.B. 3 Parks, Recreation, Waterfront & Resiliency Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Henry Street Settlement Youth Services Gymnasium, at 301 Henry St., near Grand St.