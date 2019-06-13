Manhattan Snaps: Tompkins Solstice, June ’87

June 13, 2019 | Filed under: villager,Downtown,Manhattan Snaps | Posted by:

(Photo by Calvin Wilson/NYC Parks Dept.)

On June 10, 1987, revelers celebrated the summer solstice on a sunny day in Tompkins Square Park with lots of music and dancing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *