Manhattan Happenings, Week of June 6, 2019

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH |

ART

‘Flashy’ student art show: The first-ever art exhibition featuring work from 75 Morton/M.S. 297 students will take place for one night only on Tues., June 11, at La Nacional, the Spanish Benevolent Society, at 239 W. 14th St. “Made x Morton” will feature the work of 75 sixth and seventh graders from the school, whose symbol is a thunderbolt. Light refreshments will be served at the event, which goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Penn South art extravaganza: Penn South Social Services will host its annual multimedia art exhibit on Sat., June 8, and Sun., June 9, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will celebrate the talent of more than 50 Penn South artists and will be held at the Chelsea middle-income housing complex’s Community Room 8A, at 343 Eighth Ave., between 26th and 27th Sts. Artwork will be raffled during the exhibit. Raffle drawing will begin at 3 p.m.

BIKING

Heady stuff: The Department of Transportation will be giving away free bike helmets, fittings and bike-riding lessons on Sat., June 8. The protective gear will be distributed at the Chelsea Park soccer field, between W. 27th and W. 28th Sts. between Ninth and 10th Aves., from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Bike-riding classes kids will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

E-WASTE DISPOSAL

Trash it…safely: The Downtown Alliance business improvement distrit is hosting a free e-waste collection on Sun., June 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fulton St. between Gold and Cliff Sts. The event will provide Lower Manhattan residents an opportunity to safely dispose of broken electronics, like defunct computers, TVs, monitors and cell phones.

THEATER

‘Hamlet’ at the Battery: Shakespeare Downtown will perform “Hamlet” from June 13 to 16 and again every day starting June 20 to 23 at the Castle Clinton National Monument, at 251 Water St. All performances are free and will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., with no intermission. Tickets can be picked up the day of performance on site starting at 6 p.m.

MUSIC

Chelsea music festival: The Chelsea Music Festival will celebrate its 10th season, from June 6 to 15. The theme of this year’s festival is “200° due Clara,” inspired by the 200th anniversary of the birth of Clara Schumann. The Festival honors the legacy and contributions of a pioneering performer, caring collaborator and artistic confidante through events highlighting the performing, visual and culinary arts. During the festival, events will be held throughout Chelsea, featuring classical, jazz and contemporary music in evening concerts, plus lectures, walking tours and family events. For more information on the performances, visit www.chelseamusicfestival.org