Manhattan Happenings, Week of June 27, 2019

BY MICAELA MACAGNONE |

PRIDE

LaMaMa gathering: L.G.B.T.Q. artists from New York City, Philadelphia, Paris, Italy and South Korea will participate in Stonewall 50 at La MaMa, at Tony Award-winning venue La MaMa ETC, at 66 E. Fourth St., from May 23 to June 30, as part of World Pride. This weekend they present “Contradict This! A Birthday Funeral For Heroes.” Created and performed by Dito Van Reigersberg (a.k.a. Martha Graham Cracker), K. Elizabeth Stevens and John Jarboe, “Contradict This!” features drag, table dancing, power ballads, gender deconstruction and more. Shows on June 27, 28 and 29 are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $25 and can be bought at http://www.lamama.org/stonewall/.

Celebrate L.G.B.T. families: Presented in partnership with the L.G.B.T. Community Center, Family Festival: Kidding Around Pride Picnic is a celebration of L.G.B.T.Q. families and Pride. Young ones and their families, caregivers and friends are invited to a summer festival with carnival-style games, face painting, a musical performance and lots more. Refreshments will be served. Every week more than 6,000 people visit The Center’s home in Greenwich Village to access life-changing and life-saving services. “Kidding Around” is The Center’s series of monthly play days for L.G.B.T.Q. families with children. Sat., June 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at The High Line, at 16th St. and 10th Ave. Free.

Youth work it: In collaboration with SummerStage, World Pride NYC hosts a Youth Pride event for L.G.B.T.Q. teens. This event is free and open to the public under age 21, but registration is required. There is a $10 registration fee for individuals 21 and over. Artist Ava Max will headline the event, which will also feature Deetranada and 16-year-old DJ Nhandi. The event will also include a fashion show. Sat., June 29, noon to 6 p.m., at SummerStage, Central Park, at E. 69th St. near Fifth Ave.

Artistic uprising: “Art After Stonewall, 1969-1989,” coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, is the first major exhibition to examine the impact of the L.G.B.T.Q. civil-rights movement on the art world. Much has been written on the impact of the gay-and-lesbian liberation movement on American society —and yet, almost 50 years after Stonewall, key artists and their artworks are little known. This exhibition, including more than 150 art pieces and related materials, focuses on the work of openly L.G.B.T.Q. artists, like Vaginal Davis, Michela Griffo, Lyle Ashton Harris, David Hockney, Greer Lankton, Robert Mapplethorpe, Catherine Opie and Andy Warhol, and also considers the practices of such artists as Vito Acconci, Diane Arbus, Judy Chicago, and Barkley Hendricks, in terms of their engagement with a newly emerging queer subculture. Divided into two parts, the show is on view at the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art, at 26 Wooster St., which will primarily present works from the 1970s, and at the Grey Art Gallery, at 100 Washington Square East, which will focus on art from the 1980s. Through Sun., July 21. Free.

Piecing it together: Brookfield Place is partnering with the WorldPride / Stonewall 50 AIDS Memorial Quilt Display Initiative. In collaboration with L.G.B.T.Q. community leaders, Brookfield Place, along with other city-based institutions, will display nine panels from the The AIDS Memorial Quilt. This is the second time The AIDS Memorial Quilt initiative is visiting Brookfield Place. One thousand quilts were displayed in the Winter Garden in June 1992. Through July 1, at the Winter Garden at Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St. Free.

FOURTH OF JULY

Some history, by George: Join the New-York Historical Society for its Revolutionary Summer opening day by exploring George Washington’s encampment. Enter the Headquarters Tent, meet the man himself, and experience daily life in the Continental Army. Events include a reading of the Declaration of Independence by a “live historian” portraying President John Adams. Free Admission for kids age 17 and under, otherwise tickets are $21 for adults. Buy tickets online at www.nyhistory.org/childrens-museum/visit. Thurs., July 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West.

FACTS ’N’ FUN

Revolutionary trivia: Do you know who won the Battle of Brooklyn? How about what George Washington’s favorite breakfast beverage was? Can you name three important Revolutionary War sites in New York? If you know the answers to those questions (or even if you don’t), bring your friends for a fun night of trivia at the historic New-York Historical Society’s Library, courtesy of the fact fanatics at Trivia, AD. Ages 21 and up. Wine included with ticket, $20 (members $18). Buy tickets by phone at 212-485-9268 or at www.nyhistory.org/programs/revolutionary-trivia-night. Fri, July 12, 8 p.m., at the Library at the New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West.

OUTDOORS

Garden defense: This Thursday, the Elizabeth St. Garden will be holding a fundraiser to support a legal team trying to protect and preserve the garden from development for city-sponsored housing project. The funds will also go toward supporting public programming and maintance for the garden. There will be live music, free food and beverages. $50 suggested donation. RSVP to [email protected].

From Freight to Flowers: Join the High Line docents for a free 75-minute-long tour that provides an insider’s perspective on the elevated park’s history, design and landscape. Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., until October. Meet on the High Line at Gansevoort St.

MOVIES

Tangled, troubling legacy: This screening is part of “Prison Images: Incarceration And The Cinema.” “13th,” directed by Ava DuVernay, is one of the most informative and accessible documentaries about the American prison system to be released in recent years, “13TH” traces the roots of today’s disproportionately high incarceration rate of African Americans back to the creation of the 13th Amendment, which officially abolished slavery after the Civil War — “except as punishment for a crime.” As numerous scholars, lawyers, politicians and activists in the film argue, the 13th Amendment was a veiled means of continuing the legal enslavement of black people living in the American capitalist democracy. Sun., June 30, 4 p.m., at Anthology Film Archives, 32 Second Ave. Free.

COMMUNITY BOARD

Community Board 7 full board meeting, Tues., July 2, 6:30 p.m., at Goddard Riverside Center, 593 Columbus Avenue, at W. 88th St.