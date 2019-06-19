Manhattan Happenings, Week of June 20, 2019

BY MICAELA MACAGNONE |

OUTDOOR MOVIES

As part of the Parks Department’s “Movies Under the Stars” series, the following selected films will be screened this week. Reservations are not taken, so space is available on a first come, first served basis. People are encouraged to bring blankets. Contact 212-360-1430 or [email protected] for more information about accessibility.

“Coco”: In Disney/Pixar’s vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure, Miguel, an aspiring young musician (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez), embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael Garcia Bernal) becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family’s stories and traditions. This is a “Heritage of Pride family movie night,” co-hosted by Hudson River Park and Miss Richfield 1981, a drag legend who wins over audiences with her warth and edgy improv. Fri., June 21, 6:30 p.m. at Pier 45, at Christopher St.

“The Joy Luck Club”: This event is being co-sponsored with the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), and is one of the four film screenings that will occur in Columbus Park. The film documents the stories of four Chinese women and their daughters as they reflect and guide each other. Rated R. You should arrive before 8 p.m. to get your spot. Fri., June 21, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m, at Columbus Park, at Mulberry and Baxter Sts.

“Mary Poppins Returns”: Mary Poppins returns, indeed, during Michael’s most desperate hour to lend him a helping hand. With Michael’s house in danger of being repossessed, she whips up a little magic to remind him of the importance of family. Rated PG. Before the screening, there will be activies related to the movie. You should arrive before 8 p.m. to get a good spot. Sat., June 22, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m, at Corporal John A Seravalli Playground, at Horatio and Hudson Sts.

“Stonewall Uprising”: This screening will be an official event of the first WorldPride in the United States, in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. When police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar on Christopher St., on June 28, 1969, the gays fought back, and the streets erupted into violent protests that lasted for six days. “Stonewall Uprising,” a film from PBS American Experience, tells the story of the Stonewall Riots, a major turning point in the modern gay civil-rights movement. Filmmakers Kate Davis and David Heilbroner will be in attendance. Movie begins at dusk and you should arrive before 8:30 p.m. to get a seat. Wed., June 26, 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m, at the Washington Square Arch in Washington Square Park.

ART

MetFridays: Celebrate Pride: Celebrate Pride with an evening of gallery talks, panel discussions, art-making activities and dancing at one of New York’s most vibrant cultural institutions. All events are free with museum admission. Events are far ranging, from a voguing workshop to a talk with Karen Van Godstenhoven, the associate curator of The Costume Institute at The Met. Fri., June 2, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at The Met, 1000 Fifth Ave., at E. 82nd St.

NATURE

Hudson River Nature Walk: Learn about Hudson River Park’s wildlife by joining knowledgeable naturalists on guided nature walks along the park’s esplanade throughout the summer. Each nature walk is unique and offers a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt-like experience. Park naturalists will meet participants at the Christopher St. Fountain, just north of Pier 40, at 9 a.m. sharp. Wear comfortable shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Sun., June 23, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at Christopher St. Fountain near Pier 45. This event occurs every Sunday until Sept. 22. Event is free but registration is required at https://hudsonriverpark.org/events/hudson-river-nature-walk

TALKS

Lunch with Gary Simmons: Join the School of Visual Arts and the MFA Art Practice in its Lunchtime Lecture Series every Tuesday this summer from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. This Tuesday’s talk will be by Gary Simmons, a renowned Los Angeles-based artist whose work draws from American pop culture to explore racial identity and cultural politics. Tues., June 25, 12:30 p.m. 2 p.m., at MFA Art Practice, 335 W. 16th St., fifth floor.

COMMUNITY BOARD

Community Board 3 meets Tues., June 25, at 6:30 p.m. at P.S. 20, 166 Essex St., between E. Houston and Stanton Sts.