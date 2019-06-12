Manhattan Happenings, Week of June 13, 2019

BY MICAELA MACAGNONE |

MOVIES

“Movies Under the Stars”: As part of the Stonewall 50th Anniversary and Celebrate Pride celebrations, the Washington Square Park Conservancy will be screening “Rebels on Pointe” (2017), directed by Bobbi Jo Hart. There will also be a Q&A with featured dancers from the film prior to the screening. The movie documents the world famous Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, an all-male drag ballet company founded in New York City 45 years ago. It juxtaposes behind-the-scenes access, rich archives and history, intimate character-driven stories and amazing dance performances shot in North America, Europe and Japan. Thurs., June 13, Q&A a 8 p.m., followed by the film screening at dusk, around 9 p.m, at the Washington Square Park Arch plaza. Free.

KIDS / FAMILY

Egg Rolls, Egg Creams and Empanadas: This daylong, free festival highlights the traditions of the Lower East Side via Chinese opera and acrobats, klezmer performances, salsa and plena music, Puerto Rican mask making, Hebrew and Chinese scribal art and, of course, the festival’s namesake: kosher egg rolls, egg creams and crispy empanadas. Sun., June 16, noon to 4 p.m., at the Museum at Eldridge Street Synagogue, 12 Eldridge St.

“Kids Get Cooking & Cook Your Culture ”: NYC Parks GreenThumb will host a cooking workshop for children at an East Village garden. Participants will help create healthy dishes from a local family-inspired seasonal recipe, with veggies and herbs from the garden, plus from local Greenmarket farmers. For kids age 5 and older; all children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Sun., June 16, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m, at 6th St. and Avenue B Community Garden. For more information, visit https://greenthumb.nycgovparks.org/gardenevents.html?qs=2019/06/16/cooking-workshop-for-children-kids-get-cooking-cook-your-culture .

PERFORMANCES

“Shapeshifters”: Celebrate Pride this Thursday at Joe’s Pub, where Trevor Bachman will perform “Shapeshifters,” a musical collage of songs, monologues and poems celebrating World Pride and Stonewall 50. The show presents kids, teens and young adults exploring the fragmented life of being queer and trans in this gripping musical love letter to L.G.B.T.Q.I.A. legacy and community. R&B, indie pop and jazz grooves “highlight the role of queerness as historical opposition to fascism.” Thurs., June 13, 9:30 p.m., at Joe’s Pub Theater, 425 Lafayette St. Tickets $15. For tickets, visit https://joespub.publictheater.org/Tickets/Calendar/PlayDetailsCollection/Joes-Pub/2019/T/Trevor-Bachman-Shapeshifters/?SiteTheme=JoesPub

“Sunset on the Hudson”: Nearly every Friday this summer, Hudson River Park will be offering free concerts set against a backdrop of beautiful sunsets. This week, the “Sunset on the Hudson” series presents the work of the Knickerbocker Chamber Orchestra. The evening promises to include some of the greatest music in 3/4 ever written, including the work of Scott Joplin, Richard Rogers, Johannes Brahms and Johann Strauss II. Fri., June 14, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Pier 45 (Christopher St. Pier), in Hudson River Park. Free.

“Undying (and Amusing) Love”: Composer/librettist Melissa Shiflett’s “My Undying Love: An Amusement,” a one-hour opera for audiences of all ages, will receive its world premiere at University Settlement. Shiflett has assembled a cast of singers whose credits include the New York City Opera, Santa Fe Opera and Los Angeles Opera for this comic entertainment, described as “amusing, unsentimental, joyous and jazzy.” The production sports costumes by Matthew Pedersen, whose credits include the Metropolitan Opera and Steppenwolf Theatre, and set design by Justin Tolbert, who has designed for the Arthur Miller Society. Fri, June 21, to Sun., June 23 (Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.) at University Settlement, 184 Eldridge St. Tickets $25; $18 for students and seniors. For reservations, visit [email protected] or call 347-448-6039.

TALKS

Cast-Iron Preservation: The General Society of Mechanics & Tradesmen of the City of New York, in partnership with the New York Landmarks Conservancy, presents the 2019 Landmarks Lecture Series. This week, Christopher Pinto, associate principal of structural engineering company Thornton Tomasetti, will talk about cast-iron detailing and construction, with an emphasis on methods of repair. Pinto has great experience in structural analysis and design, with a specialization in investigative projects and the restoration of historic structures. His notable projects include the recently completed rehabilitation of the cast-iron dome of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Tues., June 18, lecture at 6:30 pm, reception to follow, at The General Society Library, 20 W. 44th St. Advance registration required. $15 general admission; $10 General Society members, NY Landmarks Conservancy members and senior citizens; $5 students. To register, e-mail: [email protected].

“Crackdown on Sexual Harassment”: The Women and Families Committee of Community Board 8 will host a special public forum, “Crackdown on Sexual Harassment: What you need to know now.” The talk will feature Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr.; Dana Sussman, deputy director of the NYC Commission on Human Rights; and Rick Rossein, CUNY Law School professor and expert on combatting sexual harassment. Thurs., June 13, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Ave., at E. 82nd St.

COMMUNITY BOARDS

Community Board 5 meets Thurs., June 13, at 6 p.m., at Xavier High School, 30 W. 16th St., second-floor library.

Community Board 8 meets Wed., June 19, at 6:30 p.m., at New York Blood Center, 310 E. 67th St., auditorium.

Community Board 2 meets Thurs., June 20, at 6:30 p.m., at the Scholastic Building, 130 Mercer St. (entrance no longer on Broadway), auditorium.