Man found floating off Pier 36 on Lower East Side

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Police responding to a 911 call of a man in the East River near Pier 36 and South St. on Thurs., June 20, around 7:15 p.m., found an adult male unconscious and unresponsive in the water. He was removed from the water and E.M.S. medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Not a lot of information was immediately available about the man, whom a police spokesperson said was still unidentified at this time. What is known was that he was a male Asian, in his 30s, she said.

The body was “decomposing,” the spokesperson said, not providing further specifics.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.