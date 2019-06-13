Man forcibly touches teen at 59th St. station

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Police are turning to the public to help find a man wanted for forcibly touching a teenage girl on the subway last month.

On the morning of May 16, a 15-year-old Bronx girl took a 4 train Downtown.

According to police, as the train approached E. 59th St. at 7:20 a.m., a stranger approached and grabbed her buttocks. As soon as the train stopped at the Midtown station, the guy exited the subway car and fled.

