Knifepoint robbery in FiDi church

BY GABE HERMAN | A woman was recently robbed at knifepoint inside a Financial District church, police said.

On Fri., May 31, around 12:30 p.m., the victim, 39, entered Our Lady of Victory Church, at 60 William St., between Pine and Cedar Sts. She was then approached from behind by an unknown man, who displayed a knife and demanded her property.

The man then took her purse, which included cash, identification and a credit card, and fled. The handbag and its contents had an estimated value of $80.

The woman was uninjured.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect taken from a retail store where he unsuccessfully tried to use the victim’s credit card.

The man is described as between age 20 and 30, last seen wearing a purple shirt and toting a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.