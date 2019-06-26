Gay City News has a new look

BY PAUL SCHINDLER | You may have noticed in this Pride season that Gay City News has taken on a new look that combines both our full name and our initials presented in lower case as gcn.

The new logo retains the brand identity the newspaper has built over 18 years, but also allows for quick identification that ties our Web site, gaycitynews.com, to our presence on social-media platforms.

“As New York celebrates the 50th anniversary of Stonewall and WorldPride, Gay City News honors the traditions that have built a vibrant L.G.B.T.Q. community but also looks forward to the progress and challenges ahead,” said Josh Schneps, the C.E.O. of Schneps Media, the newspaper’s parent company. “The fresh, modern style of Gay City News’s new logo represents our commitment to the strongest possible presence on all the media platforms — print, online and social — relevant to our readers here in the city and worldwide.”

The logo design was the work of Michael Shirey, who for five years served as creative director of Gay City News. Though Shirey has moved on to other professional pursuits, his appreciation for the newspaper’s mission made him the perfect candidate to oversee our rebranding.

Look for Gay City News in newsboxes citywide every other Thursday, online at gaycitynews.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Gay City News is a sister paper of Schneps Media’s Manhattan papers, The Villager, Chelsea Now, Downtown Express and Manhattan Express.