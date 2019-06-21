Essex Crossing lottery for affordable senior housing

BY GABE HERMAN | The city opened its affordable housing lottery on June 19 for apartments at 140 Essex St., a building that is part of the Essex Crossing development and that will be exclusively for low-income seniors.

The Lower East Side building will be on Essex St. between Rivington and Stanton Sts. Scheduled to open in 2020, it will have 92 total units.

Eighty-four of the units will be studio apartments available through the lottery, starting at $331 per month. The other eight units will be earmarked for formerly homeless seniors.

The studio units are open to senior households making between zero and 60 percent of area median income, or individuals earning up to $40,000 per year.

There will be a 50 percent preference for residents within Manhattan’s Community Board 3. In turn, half of those units will be prioritized for former residents of the Seward Park Urban Renewal Area a.k.a. SPURA.

People can apply online at nyc.gov/housingconnect, where more information can be found on the available apartments and income requirements.

An application can also be requested by mail, by sending a self-addressed envelope to: Essex Crossing Site 8/Triborough Finance New Station, P.O. Box 2011, NY, NY, 10035-9997. Applications should either be submitted online or postmarked no later than Aug. 20.

“It’s incredibly meaningful that the first building to open as part of Essex Crossing’s second phase will provide housing exclusively for low-income seniors — an increasingly critical resource on the Lower East Side,” said Don Capoccia, principal at BFC Partners, which is a developer of Essex Crossing. “We’re proud to work with the city to make affordable senior housing services a top priority at Essex Crossing.”

Residents of 140 Essex will all have access to a senior center a few blocks away at 175 Delancey St., which opened last year at Essex Crossing’s Frances Goldin Senior Apartments. The ground floor of 140 Essex will also have 9,600 square feet of retail space when it opens.

There will be an information session about the available units at 140 Essex St. hosted by Delancey Street Associates, another developer of Essex Crossing, on Wed., June 26, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 175 Delancey St., in Grand Street Settlement’s community room.