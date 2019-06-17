Bondi Sushi in NoMad is worth the trip

BY GABE HERMAN | Bondi Sushi opened two years ago in NoMad (North of Madison Square Park) and offers tasty sushi at reasonable prices.

Located at 6 W. 28th St., between Fifth Ave. and Broadway, the casual restaurant has been around since November 2017 and features seafood from around the world.

The menu includes king salmon from New Zealand, yellowfin tuna from Honolulu, blue crab from Fishing Creek, Maryland, and sea scallops from Barnegat Light, New Jersey. The short grain rice is from Montna Farms in northern California.

Single rolls have eight pieces of sushi and range in price from $8 to $11. Rice options include the standards white and brown rice, and also cauliflower rice for calorie and carb counters, which still tastes good and doesn’t detract from the sushi experience.

Rice bowls range from $14 to $16 and include a truffle salmon bowl, a spicy tuna bowl, shrimp avocado bowl and eggplant miso bowl.

There are also combo boxes with 16 pieces, four each of four different roll types. Those range from $14 to $23.

Bondi Sushi gets its name from the famous Bondi Beach near Sydney, Australia. Its Web site says the Bondi brand name tries to evoke the feeling of lounging on that beach, the “warm sunshine, calmness, simplicity.”

Along with the dine-in kitchen on W. 28th St., Bondi has an express kitchen at 420 Lexington Ave. at E. 44th St. Bondi also has a catering menu that offers 80-piece boxes, ranging from $65 to $95, and a $110 option to build your own platter.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. More information can be found at bondisushi.com.