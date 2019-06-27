Ballsy groper wanted for grab on No. 3 train

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for forcible touching.

According to police, on June 6, at 11:45 a.m., a man riding a northbound No. 3 train approached a fellow subway rider from behind and grabbed his genitals as the train pulled into the W. 72nd St. station.

After touching the 28-year-old, the man moved to another train car and then fled the train once its stopped at the W. 96th St. station.

Police describe the groper as between the ages of 35 and 40, about 5-feet-10-inches tall and roughly 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweater, a dark-colored cap and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the New York Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM and on Twitter @NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.