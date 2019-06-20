Midtown mugger steals cell phone, wallet

BY GABE HERMAN | A man was punched and robbed in Hell’s Kitchen, losing his phone and wallet, according to police.

In the Sun., June 9, incident, which occurred around 12:30 a.m., a 41-year-old man was walking at the corner of Ninth Ave. and W. 42 St., when an unidentified man punched him several times and took his possessions. The wallet contained $160 and several credit cards.

The victim was treated at an area hospital for bruises and swelling.

Later that Sunday, around 5:30 p.m., the alleged robber was seen on surveillance video trying to use the stolen credit cards at a dollar store at 1312 Southern Blvd., in the Bronx.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect. He is described as 25 to 35 years old, and wearing a dark baseball hat and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.All calls are strictly confidential.