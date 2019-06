A golden moment on 14th

It was a few weeks too late for Manhattanhenge, which occurred at the end of last month, when the sunset is perfectly aligned with the borough’s crosstown grid. This year’s Manhattanhenge was a bit of a wash anyway, due to overcast weather. But last Friday evening, East Village lensman Bob Krasner captured this golden-hued shot of 14th St. at sunset. The Con Edison headquarters building on Irving Place, with its distinctive peak, is at right.