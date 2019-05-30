Women’s bodies in the crossfire

Pro-choice activists rallied at Middle Collegiate Church at E. Seventh St. and Second Ave. in the East Village last Tues., May 21, during a day of national protests against new anti-abortion bans in Southern and Midwestern states. The demonstrators warned that those actions are setting the country on course for a showdown over Roe v. Wade in the U.S. Supreme Court. Detective Jaime Hernandez, of Ninth Precinct community affairs, said about 100 people turned out at the East Village event. There was also a larger rally at Foley Square down by the courts.