Women of Wall St. Awards honor industry leaders, urge gender parity

BY SCHNEPS MEDIA | On May 7, Schneps Media — the parent company of The Villager, Chelsea Now, Downtown Express and Manhattan Express — honored 26 passionate, ambitious and brilliant women for their influence in banking and finance at the Women of Wall Street Awards. It was the awards’ inaugural event.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams (a founding member of the “Men Who Get It” club) gave remarks. The speakers panel included Cheryl Casone, host of FBN:am on Fox Business Network; Elizabeth St.-Onge, partner at Oliver Wyman, and more, the W.O.W.

Awards honorees were recognized for their successes but also their empowerment of the next generation of female financial leaders.

This year’s honorees included:

Samantha Saperstein — winner of W.O.W.’s Trailblazer Award

Managing Director, Women on the Move

Chase

Lauren Simmons — winner of W.O.W.’s Rising Star Award

Former Equities Trader

New York Stock Exchange

Maggie Arvedlund

Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner

Turning Rock Partners LP

Fradel Barber

Chief Executive Officer

World Financial Group

Cindy Class

Director of Culture, Inclusion and Engagement

Prudential

Patricia Cummings

Co-Managing Partner, Women’s Initiatives Leader

Citrin Cooperman & Company LLP

Cynthia DiBartolo Esq.

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Tigress Financial Partners LLC

Chele Chiavacci Farley

Partner & Managing Director

Mistral Capital International

Emily Fine

Principal

MHR Fund Management

Camille Forde

Financial Advisor

RBC Wealth Management

Erica Frontiero

Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets, Carlyle Global Credit

The Carlyle Group

Joelle M. Gonzalez

First Vice-President, Regional Sales Manager

Apple Bank for Savings

Alissa Grad

Managing Director, Co-Head of the Investor Partners Group

Golub Capital

Seema Hingorani

Founder and Chair, Girls Who Invest;

Founder & Chief Executive Officer, SevenStep Capital

Erika Karp

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Cornerstone Capital Group Inc.

Susan Kendall

Head of Investor Relations

Citigroup

Tamara Lashchyk

Founder

TDL International

Lisa Lewin

Vice President

BNY Mellon’s Pershing

Vanessa Lindley

Chief Executive Officer

Lindley Consulting Group

Qunnie Lin

Financial Advisor

Northwestern Mutual

Deborah Montaperto

Partner, The Polk Wealth Management Group

Morgan Stanley

Jane Newton

Partner, RegentAtlantic

Founder, RegentAtlantic Wall Street Women Forum

Judy Ng

Senior Vice President & Director of Asian Segment

Flushing Bank

Nathalie Molina Niño

Author LEAPFROG

Ana Oliveira

Senior Vice President, Market Executive

Investors Bank

Victoria Pellegrino

Partner, Financial Services Practice Leader

Grassi & Co.

The event raised $1,200 for the nonprofit Girls Who Invest, founded by W.O.W. honoree Seema Hingorani. Girls Who Invest is a nonprofit organization founded in April 2015 dedicated to inspiring and empowering young women to pursue investment careers in the asset-management industry — a field challenged by a lack of diversity.

The event addressed the issue of gender parity in the banking and finance industry. With many firms making significant investments in programs or benefits for women but not seeing results, there’s a clear need for the culture to change. Participants highlighted the day-to-day culture, unconscious biases and micro-aggressions that are much harder to address but are required in order to move the needle.

Schneps Media is thankful to the event’s generous sponsors for helping bring this important topic to the forefront while championing the women who dedicate themselves to supporting, empowering and promoting more women in the industry. A special thanks to Citigroup, MHR Fund, JPMorgan Chase, Investors Bank and Flushing Bank.

If you would like to nominate a deserving woman for the 2020 Women of Wall Street Awards please visit www.schnepsevents.com/wows2020 .