Women of Wall St. Awards honor industry leaders, urge gender parity

BY SCHNEPS MEDIA | On May 7, Schneps Media — the parent company of The Villager, Chelsea Now, Downtown Express and Manhattan Express — honored 26 passionate, ambitious and brilliant women for their influence in banking and finance at the Women of Wall Street Awards. It was the awards’ inaugural event.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams (a founding member of the “Men Who Get It” club) gave remarks. The speakers panel included Cheryl Casone, host of FBN:am on Fox Business Network; Elizabeth St.-Onge, partner at Oliver Wyman, and more, the W.O.W.
Awards honorees were recognized for their successes but also their empowerment of the next generation of female financial leaders.
This year’s honorees included:
Samantha Saperstein — winner of W.O.W.’s Trailblazer Award
Managing Director, Women on the Move
Chase
Lauren Simmons — winner of W.O.W.’s Rising Star Award
Former Equities Trader
New York Stock Exchange
Maggie Arvedlund
Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner
Turning Rock Partners LP
Fradel Barber
Chief Executive Officer
World Financial Group
Cindy Class
Director of Culture, Inclusion and Engagement
Prudential
Patricia Cummings
Co-Managing Partner, Women’s Initiatives Leader
Citrin Cooperman & Company LLP
Cynthia DiBartolo Esq.
Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Tigress Financial Partners LLC
Chele Chiavacci Farley
Partner & Managing Director
Mistral Capital International
Emily Fine
Principal
MHR Fund Management
Camille Forde
Financial Advisor
RBC Wealth Management
Erica Frontiero
Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets, Carlyle Global Credit
The Carlyle Group
Joelle M. Gonzalez
First Vice-President, Regional Sales Manager
Apple Bank for Savings
Alissa Grad
Managing Director, Co-Head of the Investor Partners Group
Golub Capital
Seema Hingorani
Founder and Chair, Girls Who Invest;
Founder & Chief Executive Officer, SevenStep Capital
Erika Karp
Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Cornerstone Capital Group Inc.
Susan Kendall
Head of Investor Relations
Citigroup
Tamara Lashchyk
Founder
TDL International
Lisa Lewin
Vice President
BNY Mellon’s Pershing
Vanessa Lindley
Chief Executive Officer
Lindley Consulting Group
Qunnie Lin
Financial Advisor
Northwestern Mutual
Deborah Montaperto
Partner, The Polk Wealth Management Group
Morgan Stanley
Jane Newton
Partner, RegentAtlantic
Founder, RegentAtlantic Wall Street Women Forum
Judy Ng
Senior Vice President & Director of Asian Segment
Flushing Bank
Nathalie Molina Niño
Author LEAPFROG
Ana Oliveira
Senior Vice President, Market Executive
Investors Bank
Victoria Pellegrino
Partner, Financial Services Practice Leader
Grassi & Co.
The event raised $1,200 for the nonprofit Girls Who Invest, founded by W.O.W. honoree Seema Hingorani. Girls Who Invest is a nonprofit organization founded in April 2015 dedicated to inspiring and empowering young women to pursue investment careers in the asset-management industry — a field challenged by a lack of diversity.
The event addressed the issue of gender parity in the banking and finance industry. With many firms making significant investments in programs or benefits for women but not seeing results, there’s a clear need for the culture to change. Participants highlighted the day-to-day culture, unconscious biases and micro-aggressions that are much harder to address but are required in order to move the needle.
Schneps Media is thankful to the event’s generous sponsors for helping bring this important topic to the forefront while championing the women who dedicate themselves to supporting, empowering and promoting more women in the industry. A special thanks to Citigroup, MHR Fund, JPMorgan Chase, Investors Bank and Flushing Bank.
If you would like to nominate a deserving woman for the 2020 Women of Wall Street Awards please visit www.schnepsevents.com/wows2020 .