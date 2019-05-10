Women of Wall St. Awards honor industry leaders, urge gender parity

BY SCHNEPS MEDIA | On May 7, Schneps Media — the parent company of The Villager, Chelsea Now, Downtown Express and Manhattan Express — honored 26 passionate, ambitious and brilliant women for their influence in banking and finance at the Women of Wall Street Awards. It was the awards’ inaugural event.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams (a founding member of the “Men Who Get It” club) gave remarks. The speakers panel included Cheryl Casone, host of FBN:am on Fox Business Network; Elizabeth St.-Onge, partner at Oliver Wyman, and more, the W.O.W.

Awards honorees were recognized for their successes but also their empowerment of the next generation of female financial leaders.

Honoree Samantha Saperstein of JPMorgan Chase’s Women on the Move initiative, center, with Schneps Media Publisher Victoria Schneps-Yunis, left, and emcee Cheryl Casone at the Women of Wall Street Awards. Sapserstein won this year’s Trailblazer Award. (Photo by Corazon Aguirre)

 

This year’s honorees included:

Samantha Saperstein — winner of W.O.W.’s Trailblazer Award
Managing Director, Women on the Move
Chase

Lauren Simmons  — winner of W.O.W.’s Rising Star Award
Former Equities Trader
New York Stock Exchange

Maggie Arvedlund
Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner
Turning Rock Partners LP

Fradel Barber
Chief Executive Officer
World Financial Group

Cindy Class
Director of Culture, Inclusion and Engagement
Prudential

Patricia Cummings
Co-Managing Partner, Women’s Initiatives Leader
Citrin Cooperman & Company LLP

Cynthia DiBartolo Esq.
Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Tigress Financial Partners LLC

Chele Chiavacci Farley
Partner & Managing Director
Mistral Capital International

Emily Fine
Principal
MHR Fund Management

Camille Forde
Financial Advisor
RBC Wealth Management

Erica Frontiero
Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets, Carlyle Global Credit
The Carlyle Group

Joelle M. Gonzalez
First Vice-President, Regional Sales Manager
Apple Bank for Savings

Alissa Grad
Managing Director, Co-Head of the Investor Partners Group
Golub Capital

Seema Hingorani
Founder and Chair, Girls Who Invest;
Founder & Chief Executive Officer, SevenStep Capital

Erika Karp
Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Cornerstone Capital Group Inc.

Susan Kendall
Head of Investor Relations
Citigroup

Tamara Lashchyk
Founder
TDL International

Lisa Lewin
Vice President
BNY Mellon’s Pershing

Vanessa Lindley
Chief Executive Officer
Lindley Consulting Group

Qunnie Lin
Financial Advisor
Northwestern Mutual

Deborah Montaperto
Partner, The Polk Wealth Management Group
Morgan Stanley

Jane Newton
Partner, RegentAtlantic 
Founder, RegentAtlantic Wall Street Women Forum

Judy Ng
Senior Vice President & Director of Asian Segment
Flushing Bank

Nathalie Molina Niño
Author LEAPFROG

Ana Oliveira
Senior Vice President, Market Executive
Investors Bank

Victoria Pellegrino
Partner, Financial Services Practice Leader
Grassi & Co.

The event raised $1,200 for the nonprofit Girls Who Invest, founded by W.O.W. honoree Seema Hingorani. Girls Who Invest is a nonprofit organization founded in April 2015 dedicated to inspiring and empowering young women to pursue investment careers in the asset-management industry — a field challenged by a lack of diversity.

The event addressed the issue of gender parity in the banking and finance industry. With many firms making significant investments in programs or benefits for women but not seeing results, there’s a clear need for the culture to change. Participants highlighted the day-to-day culture, unconscious biases and micro-aggressions that are much harder to address but are required in order to move the needle.

Schneps Media is thankful to the event’s generous sponsors for helping bring this important topic to the forefront while championing the women who dedicate themselves to supporting, empowering and promoting more women in the industry. A special thanks to Citigroup, MHR Fund, JPMorgan Chase, Investors Bank and Flushing Bank.

Honoree Seema Hingorani of JPMorgan Chase’s Women on the Move initiative, center, with Schneps Media Publisher Victoria Schneps-Yunis, left, and emcee Cheryl Casone at the Women of Wall Street Awards. (Photo by Corazon Aguirre)

 

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams addressing the audience at the Women of Wall Street Awards. (Photo by Corazon Aguirre)

 

Emcee Cheryl Casone, host of FBN:am on Fox Business Network. (Photo by Corazon Aguirre)

 

Honoree Camille Forde of RBC Wealth Management. (Photo by Corazon Aguirre)

 

Investors Bank colleagues with honoree Ana Oliveira. (Photo by Corazon Aguirre)

 

Panelists Cheryl Casone, host of FBN: am on Fox Business Network; Susan Kendall, head of Investor Relations at Citigroup; Elizabeth St.-Onge, partner at Oliver Wyman; and Seema Hingorani, founder of Girls Who Invest. (Photo by Corazon Aguirre)

 

Honoree Lauren Simmons made history as the youngest female on the trading floor and became the second-ever African-American woman working as a trader at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in its 225 years. (Photo by Corazon Aguirre)

 

The Women of Wall Street Awards was held at Battery Gardens in Lower Manhattan, featuring a scenic view of New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty. (Photo by Corazon Aguirre)

 

The 2019 Women of Wall Street honorees, with Schneps Media Publisher Victoria Schneps-Yunis, front row, fourth from left. (Photo by Corazon Aguirre)

